Oracle Kaia Ra Announces the Sovereign Soul Alliance: A New Chapter for Healing and Empowerment
Sovereign Soul Alliance supports survivors of abuse with healing resources.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaia Ra, Founder and President of The Sophia Code Foundation, proudly announces the launch of the Sovereign Soul Alliance, an innovative online spiritual support group created to empower survivors of rape, human trafficking, and domestic violence. Starting April 17, 2024, this free monthly community gathering will provide an online sanctuary for those seeking to reclaim their sovereignty and heal from trauma. Guided by The Sophia Code teachings, the group will offer live Q&A, a community chat feed, prayer, and mindfulness meditations, all accessible via the Zoom platform.
Kaia Ra emphasizes the importance of this mission, stating, "This initiative is close to our hearts. We are committed to providing a safe, respectful, and nurturing environment to support every individual's journey toward spiritual healing and empowerment. As a community, we are leaning into the edges of how to communicate about these important topics with an inclusivity and sensitivity that takes into mindful consideration the unique needs of survivors."
In a compassionate response to a global need, the Sovereign Soul Alliance is designed to offer spiritual education and support for both survivors and their allies. The initiative reflects the Foundation's dedication to serving the spiritual and emotional recovery of individuals impacted by these profound challenges.
Kaia Ra, a dedicated spiritual leader and advocate for victims of abuse, is the driving force behind the Sovereign Soul Alliance and The Sophia Code Foundation. Her journey is marked by profound experiences and a commitment to using her spiritual insights to support and empower survivors of violent crimes. Her work, including her bestselling book, The Sophia Code, has influenced a wide audience, propelling an international movement toward collective healing and spiritual awakening. Kaia’s mission is deeply rooted in her own transformative experiences with The Sophia Code teachings as a survivor and her heartfelt vision for a more compassionate world.
For more information, to join the Sovereign Soul Alliance, or to support this cause, please visit thesophiacodefoundation.org.
For more news and information on Kaia Ra's journey, her advocacy for abuse survivors, and her mission, check her website at kaiara.com.
