Welcome warmer temperatures at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this May. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. May events include but are not limited to:

Hiking May 11 from 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.: Explore Spring Creek Gap Conservation Area in Maries County while on a 6-mile hike through the area. Participants, ages 18 and older, can meet at Runge Conservation Nature Center or at the trailhead. Hike leaders will contact participants before the hike to give directions if needed. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, and pack a lunch/snack. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/467 .

Watercolor Painting May 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Come learn the basics of watercolors while painting a beautiful Missouri Wildflower! No experience is necessary as you will be guided through this unique way of painting. Participants can take their artwork home with them. This event is designed for those ages 14 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46X .

Archery May 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Drop by and learn the basics of archery. This fun, lifetime sport can be practiced by everyone. Learn the basics of archery and how to shoot safely, then practice your newly learned skills under the supervision of Runge staff. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. No registration is required. This event is for those aged 7 and older.

Slithery Snakes May 30 from 6-7 p.m.: Snakes are fascinating creatures living in Missouri’s outdoors, and perhaps because of how they look or behave, they have been given a bad rap. Discover why snakes are important, and awesome, at this free, slithery program. All ages are invited, and no registration is required.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this March, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.