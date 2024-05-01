Submit Release
Charlotte Sign Company Introduces Fast Manufacturing of Corrugated Plastic Yard Signs

Charlotte Yard Signs Made from Cost-Effective Corrugated Plastic Material for Indoor and Outdoor Use

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNTED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Sign Company is proud to announce the introduction of their new and improved manufacturing process for corrugated plastic yard signs. This innovative process allows for for fast production of yard signs, providing customers with high-quality signs in record time. These signs are made from extruded twin-wall polypropylene sheet, also known as corrugated plastic, and are a lightweight and cost-effective option for a wide range of indoor and short-term outdoor uses.

Corrugated plastic, also known by brand names such as Coroplast®, Corex, Corflute, and Plasticor, is an extremely versatile material that is ideal for creating temporary signs. It is durable, weather-resistant, and can withstand exposure to the elements for short periods of time. This makes it perfect for use as yard signs, event signage, real estate signs, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers the fastest manufacturing of corrugated plastic yard signs in the industry," said Clifford Smith, owner of Charlotte Sign Company. "We understand the importance of timely delivery for our clients, and this new process allows us to meet their needs with efficiency and precision. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this cutting-edge technology, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our customers."

Corrugated plastic yard signs are available in a variety of sizes and can be customized with full-color graphics and text. They are easy to install and can be used both indoors and outdoors, making them a versatile option for businesses, events, and organizations. With their affordable price point and high-quality printing capabilities, these signs are an excellent choice for short-term advertising and messaging needs.

For more information about Charlotte Sign Company's corrugated plastic yard signs, please visit their website or contact them directly. With their commitment to providing top-quality signage solutions and excellent customer service, Charlotte Sign Company is the go-to choice for all your signage needs.

