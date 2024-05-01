Chelating Agents Market Size to Reach $9.7 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research

Chelating Agents Market Size to Grow by $9.7 Bn | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Chelating Agents Market Size & Share was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The Chelating Agents Market plays a pivotal role in various industries, including the Leather Chemicals sector. As leather production witnesses a surge in demand, the need for effective chelating agents intensifies. These agents, owing to their ability to form stable complexes with metal ions, are instrumental in enhancing the quality of leather products. The market is primarily driven by the burgeoning leather industry coupled with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of chelating agents in leather processing.

This report delves into the multifaceted landscape of the Chelating Agents Market, exploring its dynamics, top trends, challenges, opportunities, key report findings, and a focused regional analysis on the burgeoning Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of chelating agents are influenced by several factors. Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, has significantly boosted the demand for leather products, thereby fueling the need for chelating agents in the leather chemicals sector. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations regarding the disposal of hazardous chemicals have propelled the adoption of eco-friendly chelating agents. Furthermore, technological advancements in chelating agent formulations have led to enhanced performance and efficiency, driving market growth.

Top Companies in Chelating Agents Market:

• Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (Japan)

• Kemira Oyj (Finland)

• Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Nouryon (Netherlands)

• Ascend Performance Materials (U.S.)

• Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

• Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

• Bozzetto Group (Italy)

• Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Top Trends:

In the realm of chemical sciences, the Chelating Agents Market is experiencing a profound surge, driven by a confluence of factors shaping its trajectory. As industries grapple with the imperative of sustainability, chelating agents emerge as pivotal players, offering multifaceted solutions across diverse applications. A notable trend defining this market is the escalating demand for eco-friendly alternatives, spurred by stringent environmental regulations and heightened consumer awareness. This paradigm shift underscores the ascendancy of biodegradable chelating agents, which not only mitigate environmental impact but also enhance product efficacy.

Moreover, the burgeoning adoption of chelating agents in water treatment processes is reshaping the dynamics of municipal and industrial sectors alike, as stakeholders prioritize efficient resource utilization and pollution mitigation. Concurrently, the healthcare sector stands as a burgeoning frontier for chelating agents, with applications ranging from pharmaceutical formulations to diagnostic assays, propelling research endeavors and product innovation. Additionally, the advent of nanotechnology has unlocked novel avenues for chelating agent development, fostering advancements in targeted drug delivery systems and catalysis.

Top Report Findings:

• Market Size and Growth Projections

• Competitive Landscape Analysis

• Key Market Players and their Strategies

• Regional Market Insights

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the chelating agents market faces certain challenges. One of the significant challenges is the volatility in raw material prices, which can impact the profit margins of manufacturers. Additionally, the complexity associated with formulating chelating agents that meet regulatory standards poses a challenge for market players.

Opportunities:

Amidst the challenges, the chelating agents market presents lucrative opportunities for growth. The rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives presents a fertile ground for innovation and product development. Moreover, strategic collaborations and partnerships can enable market players to expand their geographical presence and tap into unexplored markets.

Key Questions Answered in Chelating Agents Market Report:

 What is the current market size of the chelating agents market, and what are the growth projections?

 Who are the key players in the market, and what are their strategies for market expansion?

 What are the primary applications of chelating agents in the leather chemicals sector?

 How are regulatory standards impacting the formulation of chelating agents?

 What are the emerging trends shaping the chelating agents market?

 What are the key factors driving the adoption of eco-friendly chelating agents?

 Which regions are expected to witness significant growth in the chelating agents market?

 What are the challenges faced by manufacturers in the chelating agents market, and how can they be addressed?

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the chelating agent’s market, owing to the robust growth of industries such as leather, textiles, and agriculture in countries like China and India. Moreover, increasing investments in infrastructure development and industrialization initiatives further propel market growth in this region. The burgeoning automotive sector in countries like Japan and South Korea also contributes to the demand for chelating agents, particularly in metal cleaning and maintenance applications.

Global Chelating Agents Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Non-biodergradable

• Biodegradable

• By Application

• Pulp & Paper

• Cleaning

• Water Treatment

• Agrochemical

• Personal Care

• Other Applications

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

