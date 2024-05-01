Oakridge Park in Vancouver, Canada Introduces Esteemed Luxury Jewellery Brands including Tiffany & Co. and Bvlgari





Rendering Courtesy of Oakridge Park

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakridge Park, Canada’s largest redevelopment endeavour in partnership with QuadReal Property Group and Westbank Corp., continues to redefine Vancouver’s luxury retail landscape, unveiling the inaugural jewellery brands that will be part of this world-class destination. Tiffany & Co., the renowned jeweller celebrated for its enduring designs and unmatched craftsmanship, is set to return to Oakridge Park. Bvlgari, opening its first standalone store in Vancouver, will mark a significant milestone for the brand.

Esteemed jewellery brands that will be part of the Oakridge Park retail experience and are highly regarded for their exquisite collections, as well as set the standard for luxury include:

debuting its first standalone store in North America, the Parisian luxury jeweller will also produce the medals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

legacy jeweller and globally recognised icon of Chinese artistry and culture, blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation.

a celebrated American luxury jewelry company, known for creating timeless yet contemporary pieces for men and women, will open its first standalone store in Vancouver, an exciting step in the brand's expansion of their retail footprint. This location will be one of few locations that house their High Jewelry collections which have been meticulously designed and crafted.

the luxury watchmaker will mark its largest store in Western North America and its first standalone boutique in Canada, signifying the brand's commitment to the Vancouver market.

Vancouver's premier luxury watch purveyor, Global Watch Company, proudly announces its exclusive collaboration with Rolex, culminating in the unveiling of its most illustrious boutique yet spanning over 6,000 square feet, marking a significant addition to Vancouver's luxury retail landscape.

Founded in 1860, the Swiss brand is renowned for crafting precision timepieces that seamlessly blend performance and style, embodying the spirit of avant-garde innovation in watchmaking. TAG Heuer at Oakridge Park will be their first standalone store in Vancouver, showcasing their iconic timepieces in a dedicated retail space for watch enthusiasts in the city.

Swiss luxury watch brand, in collaboration with Global Watch Company, will open the second boutique in Vancouver.



"Vancouver is cementing its status as a premier global retail experience with the introduction of these iconic brands at Oakridge Park," said Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Canadian Retail at QuadReal Property Group. "Nestled within one of the world's most desirable cities to live in, Oakridge Park transcends the vibrant cultural tapestry of Vancouver, drawing in a diverse range of consumers and contributes significantly to our economy. It sets a new standard for urban spaces, seamlessly integrating retail, residential, and sustainability through innovative design."

These additions follow Oakridge Park's first announcement of its prestigious lineup, welcoming distinguished fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Versace, Max Mara, Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin, and Alexander Wang. Additional retailers will be unveiled leading up to the opening.

Oakridge Park is set to open in Spring 2025 with a sophisticated showcase of over 100+ premier brands sprawled across 650,000 square feet. As the anticipation builds, additional announcements are slated throughout 2024, spanning a diverse array of offerings including apparel, beauty, home décor, lifestyle, wellness, and dining. Notably, Oakridge Park will introduce Canada's second Time Out Market – a food and cultural market bringing the best of the city together under one roof – enriching the Oakridge Park experience with a highly anticipated culinary destination.

Sassan Pourfar, Founder at Global Watch Company states: “The inauguration of the second Rolex and TUDOR boutique by Global Watch Company in Vancouver is poised to establish the store as one of the most iconic luxury destinations in the city. The opening represents an exciting prospect for Vancouver's global recognition and economic vitality. Anticipated is a surge in tourists drawn to Oakridge Park by the grandeur of Rolex’s exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled heritage in luxury timepieces, alongside the innovative spirit and distinct design ethos of TUDOR. The opening of these two iconic boutiques will indeed elevate Vancouver's status as a premier destination for high-end retail experiences."

Spanning 28 acres, Oakridge Park features best-in-class retail, living and office space, a community centre, the city’s second largest library, a nine-acre park, a one-kilometre running loop, a senior and day centre and more. With Vancouver expecting over 10 million tourists this year, Oakridge Park is destined to become a bustling cultural hub for visitors and tourists alike to live, work and play.

About Oakridge Park

Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank Corp., Oakridge Park serves as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver and is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people’s lives — where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive enclave within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver's largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Comprising residential, retail, office, public realm, civic, and cultural components, Oakridge Park is a world-class, master-planned community. Once fully completed, it will offer a top-tier retail experience totaling 850,000 square feet with 140+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutiques stores, accommodations for over 6,000 residents through 3,000+ residences, 700,000 square feet of meticulously designed office space for over 3,000 creative economy professionals, one of Vancouver’s largest community centres and busiest libraries, six dynamic indoor and outdoor live-music venues, and will be home to the second Time Out Market in Canada. www.oakridgepark.com

Media Resources - Vancouver's Cultural Hub (oakridgepark.com)

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here. www.quadreal.com

About Westbank Corp.

Westbank Corp. is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo, and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions, and public art, with over $50 billion of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers, and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city. https://westbankcorp.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93797c61-9701-4b08-8ad7-b1776733343f