It’s Time To Bid Farewell To Iconic APTN Series “Moosemeat & Marmalade,” Canada’s Fan-Favourite Indigenous Food & Culture Docuseries

Popular cooking show, Moosemeat & Marmalade, is set to premiere for its final season on May 7th.

Photo Credit: Dean Azim

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Award-winning APTN series Moosemeat & Marmalade is back for its seventh and final farewell season, premiering on Tuesday, May 7 in English at 8 PM EST on APTN .

Join beloved co-hosts Art Napoleon and Dan Hayes for an impactful journey through 13 all-new episodes as they celebrate inter-tribal food and culture and bid a warm adieu to this highly successful series.

Leaving on a high, co-host and Producer Art Napoleon explains: “I’m so proud of the impact we’ve made educating people about Indigenous culture and food over the past seven seasons. It’s amazing that as our series ends, it continues to be among APTN’s most popular. We’re so grateful to have had such an incredible response to Moosemeat & Marmalade and to know that our vision will continue as teachers use the show for classroom education, and the reruns continue to enjoy great success across many networks.”

Airing weekly, the farewell season promises to deliver another unforgettable culinary and cultural experience with 13 final episodes packed full of unique foods, charming small towns, beautiful cultures, and a wonderful fusion of Indigenous cooking styles with modern techniques.

Viewers are in for a memorable final run including epic adventures from ice-fishing near Whistler to canoe racing with the Malahat First Nation. The intrepid and endearing hosts take viewers on an exciting and moving journey that includes meeting a world-champion scallop shucker in Digby, hunting beaver, black grouse, and moose internationally in Sweden and so much more. This season's featured recipes will include venison flatbread, red wine-braised moose, beaver chili, coho salmon linguine, and more culinary delights.

Winner of the 2022 Leo Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary Series, Moosemeat & Marmalade has been loved by fans worldwide since it first aired in 2015. With more than 90 episodes produced by the end of the final seventh season, Season 7 pays a special homage to Indigenous communities and traditions, the late crew, and the many Elders who’ve made the show so special over the years. Season 7, like the previous seasons, focuses on educating viewers on important topics such as Indigenous food sovereignty, inter-tribal cooking and traditions, and sustainable food sourcing. Dan and Art hope to not only entertain their viewers but also inspire them to embrace ethical food practices and celebrate the many diverse food traditions in our communities.

Reflections from the Moosemeat & Marmalade Team

“I feel very lucky to have spent time hunting, fishing, cooking, eating, learning and laughing with so many of the wonderful Indigenous communities across Canada. I have come to understand and learn about the diversity, the uniqueness, and the beauty of different nations and I am so very grateful to Art and the whole Moosemeat & Marmalade crew for taking me along on so many exciting adventures over the past decade,” shares Dan Hayes, the show’s co-host.

“Some of our team have been with us from the beginning. Working together, traveling and creating together for so many seasons - we’ve come to feel like family. Creating this series with Art and Mike has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and I hope audiences will continue to enjoy it for years to come,” said Hilary Pryor, the show’s Executive Producer.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to help create this wonderful journey with my co-producers Art & Hilary. The people we’ve met and the places we’ve traveled, alongside some of the most talented crew have been such a great experience. It’s really our guests that make this show special and we can’t thank them enough for letting us into their worlds. We have had such an incredible run and the fans of the show have made it just that much better. We’ve interacted with thousands of fans over the years and hearing how much they’ve enjoyed learning or laughing with Art & Dan is one of the best parts. I am very grateful to be a part of such a wild ride,” says Mike Wavrecan, the show’s co-producer.

“When I tell people I work in television, the one show I get the biggest reaction from is when I say I direct Moosemeat & Marmalade,” said one of the directors and long-time crew member, Michael Bourquin.

How to Watch:

Moosemeat & Marmalade Season 7 premieres on APTN in English on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 at 8 PM EST on their HD and East feed, and in French on Monday, May 6th, 2024 at 8 PM EST on their East feed. Looking to catch them elsewhere? You can find the series streamed online on APTN Lumi and for U.S.A. viewers, you can find past seasons of the show on FNX .

Follow along on social media:

About Art & Dan:

Leo-nominated Art Napoleon is the host and co-producer of Moosemeat & Marmalade. This former chief is as comfortable on a big city stage or boardroom as he is skinning a moose in a hailstorm with a pocketknife. Art holds an MA degree from the University of Victoria, facilitates cultural awareness workshops, tours regularly as a musical performer and speaker and also serves as a juror on many arts and culture organizations across Canada.

Chef Dan Hayes aka The London Chef, is a classically-trained chef, world-class educator, and co-host of the beloved series Moosemeat & Marmalade. He has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Europe, styled food for Britain’s leading food photographers, consulted on restaurant openings in London and the Canary Islands, and headlined award-winning Victoria-based cooking school, The London Chef , for over 10 years (and currently runs the online culinary training Cooking School). Dan is a huge fan of rustic Mediterranean cuisine, seafood cookery and having fun in the kitchen. Combining his classical French training with a signature laid-back and fun approach in the kitchen, Dan creates memorable and outstanding dishes and cookery lessons for anyone who loves food.

About Moosemeat & Marmalade:

Moosemeat & Marmalade is produced by Mooswa Films, a partnership between May Street Productions Limited (Percy, a feature film starring Christopher Walken, Tiga Talk! Taking Back the Years) and Art Napoleon (Cree for Kids, New Canoe, Down2Earth, CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Tiga Talk!). The seventh season was produced thanks to funding support from APTN, and the Canadian Media Fund and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.

