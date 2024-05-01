EPA Registers Vertigas20 -- Green Gasoline to be Produced by VertiBlue Fuels

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF).



VertiGas20, a renewable gasoline product, is now registered to be sold as 20% blends in conventional gasoline to help mitigate transportation carbon emissions.

VertiBlue Fuels, LLC, a 50/50 JV between Blue Biofuels and Vertimass, will start producing this renewable gasoline as one of the first products coming from the production capacity that VertiBlue Fuels will realize.

Blue Biofuels, Inc., is pleased to announce that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved registration for blending up to 20% of green gasoline with conventional gasoline. This new renewable gasoline product, VertiGas20, is made from renewable ethanol by the joint venture’s licensed technology from Vertimass, its Consolidated Alcohol Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) technology.

VertiGas20 is a new generation of fuel which can be used in current gasoline vehicles (approximately 340 million in the U.S. alone) without any engine modifications. This will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing cars and other gasoline powered engines.

Blue Biofuels is planning to produce cellulosic biofuels which will further reduce the greenhouse gas emissions either when the cellulosic ethanol is used as direct blend in fuel or if it is converted into gasoline or SAF for use in transportation.

"VertiGas20 represents a significant step toward producing more renewable fuels, compatible with the existing infrastructure, which will help mitigate climate change," explained Vertimass Chief Operating Officer Dr. John Hannon.

Blue Biofuels CEO and Chairman, Ben Slager notes: “An interesting factor is that this enables gasoline vehicles to become more green without replacing them with electric vehicles, thereby offering more choices for the green consumer. Moreover, when Blue Biofuels’ produces cellulosic ethanol with its Cellulose-to-Sugar technology, this will add significant further CO2 reduction to the VertiGas20 fuel by providing cellulosic ethanol, with a higher carbon reduction rating, as feedstock to the VertiGas20 production. This will be a winning combination for the environment and for the Company.”

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology and its licensed Vertimass technology. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and lignin may be further processed into a variety of products. The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

About Vertimass LLC

Vertimass LLC is based in Irvine, California with the mission to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol or other alcohols. For more information, visit http://www.vertimass.com/ .

