MDC offers free guided birding hike May 18 at Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Resident and migrating songbirds and raptors will be active as spring progresses.

The Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area that surrounds the nature center has hiking trails through forest, woodland, and native grassland habitats. There are also creeks and small ponds within some trail areas. Hikers should see a variety of birds. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will provide birding tips and help identify birds spotted. Also lending expertise on the hike will be members of the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater Kansas City.

Birding beginners or those with various experience levels are all welcome. Hikers should dress for the weather and bring their binoculars, drinks and snacks. The hike is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42b. To learn more about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.