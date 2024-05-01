MDC and Missouri Prairie Foundation hosting native plant sale May 11 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) will host a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Native plants add beauty and structure to home and business landscape gardens, and they benefit butterflies and songbirds.

Grow Native! vendors will be on hand to sell wildflowers, shrubs, and prairie grasses that work well in landscaping. The vendors will contribute a portion of their proceeds to MPF prairie conservation efforts in Missouri. Gardeners can contact vendors in advance to purchase plants and pick them up at the May 11 event. For a list of vendors and their contact information, visit https://www.moprairie.org.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.