Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,571 in the last 365 days.

MDC and Missouri Prairie Foundation hosting native plant sale May 11 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) will host a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Native plants add beauty and structure to home and business landscape gardens, and they benefit butterflies and songbirds.

Grow Native! vendors will be on hand to sell wildflowers, shrubs, and prairie grasses that work well in landscaping. The vendors will contribute a portion of their proceeds to MPF prairie conservation efforts in Missouri. Gardeners can contact vendors in advance to purchase plants and pick them up at the May 11 event. For a list of vendors and their contact information, visit https://www.moprairie.org.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

MDC and Missouri Prairie Foundation hosting native plant sale May 11 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more