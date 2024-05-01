Availability of the Child and Adult Care Food Program at Local Child Care Centers, Adult Day Care Centers and Family Child Care Homes

May 1, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

John White, 410-767-0486

john.white3@maryland.gov

Availability of the Child and Adult Care Food Program at Local Child Care Centers, Adult Day Care Centers and Family Child Care Homes

Baltimore, MD (May 1, 2024) – Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) administers the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). As the CACFP state administering agency, MSDE disperses federal funds for licensed or approved day care facilities or family child care homes to provide healthy meals and snacks at no charge to enrolled participants.

All participating facilities and enrolled children and adults should be aware of the eligibility for meals and snacks through the CACFP. The same meals will be available to all participants at no separate charge. Meals are available to all participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

“The Child and Adult Care Food Program contributes to the wellness, and development of young children and adults in Maryland,” said Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Access to nutritious meals and snacks at participating child care centers and day care homes ensures children and adults are well nourished and ready for learning each day.”

The amount of reimbursement the center receives is based on information provided by the household on a CACFP Meal Benefit Application form. If household income is equal to or less than the income listed in the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) chart below for household size, the center will receive either the free or reduced-price meal reimbursement for meals and snacks served to participants. Adjustments to the IEGs are mandated by Section 9 of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act and are carried out annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The primary aim of these adjustments is to directly benefit children who are most in need. Adjustments are revised annually to account for changes in the Consumer Price Index.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs)

Effective from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024

Family Size Annual Income – Free Annual Income – Reduced 1 $18,954 $26,973 2 $25,636 $36,482 3 $32,318 $45,991 4 $39,000 $55,500 5 $45,682 $65,009 6 $58,364 $74,518 7 $59,046 $84,027 8 $65,728 $93,536 Each Additional Family Member add… $6,682 $9,509

Centers with participants who are foster children or members of a household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) assistance, or are Head Start participants, are eligible to receive the free rate of reimbursement for meals served to these participants.

Adult day care centers with participants who are members of SNAP households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are eligible to receive the free rate of reimbursement for meals served to these participants.

For information about agencies participating in CACFP throughout Maryland, contact the Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs (OSCNP) at MSDE at (410) 767-0219. Visit www.eatsmartmaryland.org for information about the child nutrition program administered by MSDE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs.

USDA Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sitesdefault/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###