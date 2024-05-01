Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,598 in the last 365 days.

Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. (“FBCS”) announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in February 2024, which impacted the personal information of almost two million people. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and account information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against FBCS related to this data breach. If you receive a data breach notification from FBCS, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from FBCS which states that your information was impacted, please call Connor Hayes at (412) 253-6401, email him at ConnorH@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. Data Breach

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more