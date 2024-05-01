ATTENTION NASDAQ: MBUU INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Malibu Boats Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Malibu Boats, Inc. (“Malibu Boats” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBUU) on behalf of purchasers of Malibu Boats securities between November 4, 2022 and April 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Malibu Boats securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. The Company sells boats via a network of independent dealers, including dealers operating under the common control of Tommy’s Boats (“Tommy’s”). In fiscal year 2023, sales to Tommy’s dealers represented approximately 10.7% of the Company’s consolidated net sales and approximately 23.3% of consolidated sales for Malibu brand boats.

On February 20, 2024, before the market opened, Malibu Boats announced the Company and its CEO Jack Springer had “mutually agreed” to step down as CEO.

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.33 or 9.1%, to close at $43.15 per share on February 20, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on April 11, 2024, after the market closed, Malibu Boats revealed that Tommy’s had filed a lawsuit against the Company which alleged Malibu Boats “engaged in an elaborate scheme” to “pump nearly $100 million” worth of inventory into Tommy dealerships since late 2022 to “artificially inflate Malibu’s sales performance.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.34, or 7.99%, to close at $38.48 per share on April 12, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company’s common stock price continued to fall the next consecutive trading session, falling $2.34 or 6% to close at $36.14 per share on April 15, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Malibu Boats engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen [] Tommy’s dealerships”; (2) as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s; and (5) the Company’s CEO departed due to this role in this scheme.

