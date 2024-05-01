Inclusive Education Webinar Series: The What, Why & How of Inclusive Schools on May 8th

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education invites you to attend the first two webinars in our “Inclusive Education Webinar Series,” presented by Dr. Kate Macleod, an innovative, inclusive educator, researcher, author, and assistant professor of special education at the University of Maine Farmington.

May 8th: The What, Why & How of Inclusive Schools

In this engaging webinar, Dr. Kate MacLeod will share “what” inclusion is, the many reasons “why” inclusion is critical to the success of our students and communities here in Maine (e.g., research, law, advocacy, social justice, and belonging), and will take participants through research-based key practices for “how” schools can achieve greater inclusion for all students. Participants will leave with access to resources and practical strategies to implement greater inclusion in their schools.

Register here.

Stay tuned…our next webinar in the series, The Way to Inclusion: How We Create Schools Where Every Student Belongs, featuring Kate Macleod, will be broadcast on May 22nd!

For more information, please contact anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov