Registration Open for Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and/or 1st Grade for ME Summer Training

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adopted and piloted open-source instructional programs for early elementary grades based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus Curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019, K for ME was launched in 2021, and 1st Grade for ME was launched in 2023. 2nd Grade for ME is being piloted in Maine classrooms next year and will be available for the 2025-2026 school year. These developmentally appropriate learning programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards. While Maine schools are responsible for purchasing classroom materials that support these programs, lesson plans, outlines and other supporting documents can be accessed at no cost via the Maine DOE’s website.

An informational overview of the programs was provided on March 7. The overview session was recorded and is now posted here for anyone unable to attend the live session. The overview session shared the basic program structures and reviewed the materials needed to implement the programs. Watching the recording is highly recommended if you are unfamiliar with the programs.

Educators/schools/programs interested in utilizing Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and/or 1st Grade for ME in the coming year may take advantage of initial training scheduled this summer. These trainings are provided at no cost to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation. School administrators are strongly encouraged to attend the training with their Pre-K, Kindergarten, and/or first-grade teachers. Special educators, education technicians, and instructional coaches/curriculum leaders who work with pre-k, kindergarten, and first-grade teachers are also encouraged to attend. This year’s training opportunities will be held in person from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 2-day trainings are provided for each program.

Pre-K for ME – During the week of 7/29-8/2 (exact dates and locations TBD)

– During the week of 7/29-8/2 (exact dates and locations TBD) K for ME – July 29th and 30th in the Augusta/ (exact location TBD)

– July 29th and 30th in the Augusta/ (exact location TBD) 1st Grade for ME– July 31st and August 1st in the Augusta (exact location TBD)

For teachers learning the K for ME and 1st Grade for ME programs, an additional training day will occur on Wednesday, June 26th from 8:30 to 3:30 (Augusta Civic Center).

Registration for these trainings should be completed by principals/educators with one registration on behalf of their school/program per grade. Details about how to prepare for the trainings and the training locations will be provided via email after the registration period closes. Registrations for the trainings for each instructional program should be received by May 24, 2024.

The Summer Training Registration Link is now open. Please submit a separate response for each grade level in which you are registering educators: Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and/or 1st Grade for ME.

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, contact Marcy.r.Whitcomb@maine.gov and for K for ME and 1st Grade for ME, contact Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov or Nicole.Madore@maine.gov.