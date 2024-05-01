Mullen Adds One of the Largest US Commercial Dealers, Pritchard EV, to Dealer Network

Pritchard EV is a nationally known leader in fleet sales and a pioneer in commercial EV sales

Mullen EV fleet vehicles now available for immediate order and delivery through Pritchard EV, an authorized HVIP Dealer

BREA, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the expansion of its U.S. dealer network with the signing of one of the nation’s largest commercial dealers, Pritchard EV, as a new franchise partner for Mullen’s commercial EV lineup, covering regional and national fleet opportunities.

“Pritchard EV is a national leader in the adoption of electric vehicles with commercial fleets,” said David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive. “Pritchard understands fleets and is at the forefront of electrification and infrastructure, and its commitment to work with customers both domestically and globally to build best practices is what the industry needs.”

Effective immediately, Pritchard EV will offer Mullen’s Commercial EV lineup, including the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE, to customers in the United States.

“We have full confidence in Pritchard EV and believe this partnership underscores the expansion of Mullen's dealer network, enriching accessibility to electric vehicles and service infrastructure,” said David.

Pritchard EV is committed to providing fleets with access to sustainable mobility solutions and developing new modes of distribution that meet fleets where they are. With a network of partners as well as in-house resources, Pritchard EV is uniquely positioned to help fleets address major pain points like logistics, financing and vehicle registration.

“At Pritchard EV, we look to partner with the best manufacturers in the market,” said Pritchard Companies Chief Operating Officer Angela Pritchard Spiteri. “Mullen has the reputation of quality that we look for in an OEM partner. Their lineup is a perfect fit for our fleet customers across the country, and we’re excited to introduce them.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. The all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE Class 3 low cab forward EV truck are both purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, EPA and CARB certifications.

Mullen has begun training initiatives with the Pritchard team on ordering, upfitting and servicing Mullen’s commercial EVs. For quotes and purchasing questions, email sales@pritchardev.com . View Pritchard’s inventory of Mullen commercial vehicles at www.pritchardev.com .

About Pritchard EV

Pritchard EV is a subsidiary of Pritchard Companies, a family-owned national automotive enterprise and provider of Tier 1 fleets, supplying everything from chassis to upfitting, and registration to logistics. For more product and services information, visit www.pritchardev.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company’s relationship with Pritchard EV will prove successful or result in vehicle sales. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Pritchard EV

641.450.3311

www.pritchardev.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

