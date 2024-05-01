DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Financial Update

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) announces that it will be delayed in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the related management’s discussion and analysis and certificates of its CEO and CFO (collectively, the "Filings") with Canadian securities regulators beyond the deadline of April 29, 2024.



Due to the previously disclosed cash flow issues that the Company is experiencing in 2024, due to the lack of payment for goods and services by its largest customer, Divergent has not yet been able to complete the audit of its 2023 financial statements. As such, the Company will not meet the continuous disclosure requirement of making the Filings by April 29, 2024.

In connection with this delay, the Company expects that the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") will be issuing a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") against the Company. When issued, the Company expects the FFCTO to affect trading in all securities of the Company by securityholders of the Company, to apply in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and to remain in effect until such time as the Company has made the Filings. If the Company is able to make the Filings within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, such filings will constitute the Company’s application to have the FFCTO revoked.

Should the Company receive sufficient funds from its largest customer, or engage in an alternative restructuring initiative, it will complete the audit process and complete and release the Filings in the future.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides artificial lift products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., PO Box 5175, Calgary PO South, AB T2H 3A3, (403) 543-0060, www.divergentenergyservices.com

