CleanCore Solutions Expands Relationship with Harry Reid International Airport with Installation of Additional Power Caddy Units Following Successful Pilot

Omaha, NE, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today announced that, following a successful pilot, it has expanded its relationship with Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas with the deployment of additional Power Caddies , the Company’s portable units for producing its patented, aqueous ozone solution for chemical-free, safe and cost-effective disinfection and cleaning of any surface.

Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, stated, “We are proud to expand our relationship with Harry Reid International Airport following a successful pilot, and are thrilled to have recently installed additional Power Caddy units for use across the airport. Harry Reid International Airport consistently ranks among the top airports in the United States in terms of passenger volume and overall importance as a transportation hub. Their broad adoption of our technology clearly illustrates their commitment to protecting the safety and wellbeing of the thousands of airline travelers that pass through the airport each day as well as their employees. We believe this expanded partnership demonstrates our ability to not only sell but evolve and expand our client relationships as they witness the efficacy and cost savings of our technology.”

Sam Torrence, Airport Manager of Custodial Operations, Terminal Operations Division at Harry Reid International Airport, commented, “Here at the Harry Reid International Airport, we are consistently on the lookout for more sustainable, environmentally friendly cleaning equipment that will provide a safe environment and enhance the traveling experience for our internal and external guests. CleanCore’s Power Caddy has checked all the boxes for us, in terms of safety, sustainability, and a technology that is user friendly for our team members. We are very pleased with our Power Caddy units, as they have performed to a very high standard in all of our various cleaning environments, including our high traffic areas, restrooms, and even our pet relief stations. CleanCore has shown to be a great partner and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.