Leading The Fight Against Fraud: HUMAN Ramps Up Market Leadership with New Executive Hires and Go-To-Market Strategy

Cybersecurity industry leaders Chris Scanlan as CRO and May Mitchell as CMO join HUMAN to accelerate rapid growth with GTM strategy involving partner-first strategy approach

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc , the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse, is bolstering its commercial and marketing expertise by welcoming two new C-suite strategic hires while doubling down on its investment in the Public Sector. With their combined commercial and marketing expertise, these executives are leading HUMAN customers and partners through a robust go-to-market motion.



“The team here at HUMAN Security has been working to create a cohesive data journey and client consumption experience for our over 500 brands,” says Stu Solomon, CEO, HUMAN Security. “We are investing in our next stage of growth, which involves scaling with partners. Across the globe we're building our product capabilities, supporting clients, and running an efficient and scaled business to enable this continued growth. With May Mitchell joining as our new CMO and Chris Scanlan as a CRO, this recent addition completes our leadership team and advances us towards the next chapter of expansion.”

Chris Scanlan, Chief Revenue Officer, is a seasoned technology leader specializing in cybersecurity with over two decades of experience. Renowned for his transformative approach, he excels in diagnosing business challenges and implementing solutions that elevate performance. He was most recently at ExtraHop as the President and Chief Revenue Officer leading their sales team with commercial strategy, accelerating growth and building their brand in the marketplace.

Scanlan's career is characterized by his ability to instigate organizational change, cultivate high-performing teams, and devise effective go-to-market strategies. With his wealth of experience and strategic acumen in partnerships, tech alliances and channels, Scanlan is poised to make a profound impact on HUMAN's mission in disrupting cybercriminals and combating fraud.

May Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, leads global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation, and partner marketing. Mitchell is focused on bolstering our momentum and building a robust market strategy to expand HUMAN’s business and create integrated programs where partners can simply leverage to bolster their risk mitigation best practice.

Mitchell brings a 25-year track record of spearheading global marketing and partner strategies for leading cyber disruptors across cloud, and SaaS industries for the likes of Ontinue, iboss, Cylance, Symantec, Forcepoint, and McAfee. She has been recognized by CRN Power 100 Women of the Channel for 10 consecutive years and was recently named by her peers as one of the top 50 marketers in the world for the 2024 OnCon Icon Awards . Her expertise in bold storytelling and scaling new business growth continues to fulfill our mission to disrupt the economics of cybercrime and keep the internet human.

"As an investor, board member and strategic partner with HUMAN, NightDragon has had a front row seat to the company’s strong growth and market position, as well as the clear differentiation its technology offers to stop online fraud and cybersecurity attacks at the source," said Dave DeWalt, CEO and Founder, NightDragon. "HUMAN is tackling one of the internet's most essential challenges today: maintaining the human touch in digital experiences, verifying impressions for fraud and abuse while providing confidence for the business to transact and act upon those interactions in real-time.”

On top of these new leadership additions, HUMAN is bolstering investments in the Public Sector and strengthening its cybersecurity focus on the west coast. Building on a strong foundation, including a decade-long collaboration with various law enforcement agencies and the Department of Justice, the company is doubling down with the hiring of Joe Rogers as Vice President of Sales for the Public Sector. Chelsea Strong also joined the team as Regional Vice President, leading Enterprise sales in the West. Finally, HUMAN partnered with Carahsoft to make HUMAN’s industry-leading bot, fraud, and account abuse protection services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

