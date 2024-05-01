Grön Launches Tart Cherry Sugar-Coated Pearls Infused With TruCBN™ for Better Sleep





PORTLAND, Ore., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Smith, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of the new Tart Cherry Sugar-Coated Pearls . With Tart Cherry, Grön introduces an exciting new cannabinoid to its line of products, TruCBN™, emerging as a promising natural alternative for sleep aids, devoid of side effects commonly associated with over-the-counter options available in the market. Tart Cherry is the latest addition to the Grön portfolio of Sugar-Coated Pearls, expanding the product line to eight flavors and various cannabinoid ratios. Tart Cherry Sugar-Coated Pearls with TruCBN™ are now available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon.

Designed for consumers with trouble sleeping, Grön’s new Tart Cherry Pearls come in a 10:1 (TruCBN™:THC) ratio, with most of the focus being on the sedative properties in the cannabinoid CBN. In a study done by Radicle Science in collaboration with FloraWorks, researchers sought to scientifically explore and verify the efficacy of TruCBN™, a proprietary CBN product developed by FloraWorks as a sleep aid. More than 1,000 volunteers from the U.S., each experiencing difficulties with sleep, participated in the study. The study found that participants who took 25, 50, and 100mg of TruCBN™ all showed a significant improvement in sleep compared to placebo groups, with 50mg of TruCBN™ having the greatest clinically meaningful improvement in their sleep out of any groups, including the melatonin group. The study also found that there were no significant side effects between any dose of TruCBN™ compared to the placebo group. Overall, the study provides strong clinical proof that TruCBN™, formulated by FloraWorks, is an effective sleep aid.

Allen Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks said “Grön is ushering in a new era in the cannabis edibles market with the launch of their Tart Cherry Pearls. This is one of the first products to contain FloraWorks TruCBN™, which has been clinically validated to improve sleep quality.” He continued, “This product marks a significant milestone, setting a new standard for customer confidence in the adult-use cannabis market.”

Tailored for nighttime use, the Tart Cherry Pearls produce a calming and relaxing effect, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a good night’s sleep. Tart Cherry’s tasty fruit flavor and unique cannabinoid composition contain a blend of 2.5mg of THC per Pearl (25mg per package) and 25mg of TruCBN™ per Pearl (250mg per package). With these two cannabinoids combined, Tart Cherry Pearls are the perfect choice for consumers seeking a mellow and restful night of sleep and relaxation. Tart Cherry joins the line of Grön Pearls, with flavors and cannabinoid ratios ranging from Peach Prosecco blended with CBD for a balanced and bubbly mood to Blueberry Lemonade blended with CBG for daytime activities and everything in between.

“We believe in exploring the effects of minor cannabinoids and infusing them into our products to take advantage of the functional properties of the cannabis plant” said Christine Smith, CEO and Founder of Grön. “While THC and CBD are the most common, the plant can offer us so much more, and we want to provide those properties to our customers. We’re very excited about the science-backed research on FloraWorks’ TruCBN™, and are proud to be able to add Tart Cherry to our product line.”

Tart Cherry Sugar-Coated Pearls are now available in Arizona ( Curaleaf ), Missouri ( Good Day Farm ), New Jersey ( MPX NJ ), New York ( Strain Stars ) and Oregon ( Substance ). Tart Cherry joins the Grön portfolio of products including Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, Pips, and Chocolate. Consumers can check out the Grön product locator to find legal, adult-use cannabis retailers, ensuring compliance with local cannabis regulations.

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

