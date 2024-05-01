Canon Medical Systems installs the first U.S. market Aquilion Serve SP CT Scanner with INSTINX Workflow Automation at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI)

Tustin, Ca, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems proudly announces the debut installation of the Aquilion Serve SP CT scanner with INSTINX, AI-driven workflow automation, in the United States at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), Las Vegas, NV. The Aquilion Serve SP CT scanner combines top-tier imaging capabilities with enhanced efficiency, consistency, and throughput, setting a new standard in medical imaging technology. Boasting AI technologies and a redesigned workflow for simplified scanning, the Aquilion Serve SP is engineered to fulfill diverse clinical needs.

Canon and SDMI are committed to enhancing patient care pathways, elevating patient experiences, and improving overall care quality through innovative, intelligent, and accessible technology solutions. Dr. Mark Winkler, President and Founding Partner of SDMI, stated, "The integration of Canon's Serve SP and workflow automation represents a strategic evolution, extending their foundational strengths beyond AI-powered image quality into the realm of AI-powered workflow enhancement. Additionally, intelligent examination protocols and workflow automation ensure rapid scan planning and maintain consistent, high-quality imaging, while also providing personalized low radiation doses tailored to individual patients.”

Equipped with INSTINX AI-assisted total workflow experience, the Aquilion Serve SP CT scanner delivers fast and comprehensive imaging, facilitating confident diagnoses while optimizing efficiency and consistency. Its patient-centric design includes easy and safe positioning and a spacious gantry bore, ensuring patient comfort and care and potentially alleviating discomfort during scans.

"Canon Medical Systems is pleased to introduce the Aquilion Serve SP CT scanner, a testament to our dedication to advancing healthcare through meaningful innovation," said Satrajit Misra, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Canon Medical Systems. "With INSTINX workflow automation, we empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient care with improved efficiency and precision."

Canon's steadfast commitment to healthcare technology innovation drives continuous advancements that significantly impact patient care and operational efficiency. By offering intelligent, accessible imaging solutions with automated dose reduction capabilities and enhanced patient safety features, Canon Medical Systems continues to lead in the healthcare technology industry.

For further details on Canon Medical's Aquilion Serve SP CT with INSTINX automated workflow and other healthcare solutions, please visit here.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

About Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI)

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging is proudly 100% locally owned and operated, rooted in Southern Nevada since 1988. For decades, SDMI has been breaking new ground in the medical imaging industry. Our mission and vision is to deliver an Exceptional patient experience and accurate results through compassion and cutting edge technology, and be the medical imaging provider of choice for every patient and physician, and the employer of choice for our community. Everything the SDMI team does is about delivering the best possible experience to our patients. For more information, visit SDMI’s website: https://www.sdmi-lv.com/

Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 oduarte@us.medical.canon