Baffle Delivers Enterprise-Grade Data Security for PostgreSQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora

Organizations can now run any workload on PostgreSQL with regulated data while remaining compliant across locations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced enterprise-grade data security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Aurora from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Organizations with highly regulated and sensitive data can now run any workloads with private data on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora while remaining compliant with privacy requirements.

Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) is a common mechanism to secure data at rest in enterprise databases. This control is no longer adequate to meet regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Specification (PCI DSS) v4 and is not available in the widely used PostgreSQL database. Baffle’s new solution goes beyond TDE by protecting data in PostgreSQL databases at the application tier, enabling full compliance with PCI DSS v4. In addition, working with AWS’s Trusted Language Extensions for PostgreSQL, it is now possible to run SQL queries on encrypted data stored within Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora making them the only Postgres Database As A Service (DBaaS) with this functionality.

“For organizations that handle sensitive data, controlling that data regardless of location is critical to maintaining compliance and privacy,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “This breakthrough technology enables SQL queries on data that is always encrypted in a PostgreSQL database at rest and in use, allowing data owners to implement the Shared Responsibility Model with their cloud service providers and control their data even on infrastructure that they don’t manage.”

Baffle and AWS provide customers with:

Field-, row-, and column-level anonymization of sensitive data with no application code changes

Prevent database administrators and “superusers”, including those from the cloud service provider, from accessing private data

Proper access/authorization controls to regulated sensitive data to meet compliance requirements (including AWS cloud and database administrators)

Support SQL queries on sensitive data that is in the database memory or storage in encrypted or tokenized form - an industry first

Support for Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) applications, such as Tableau or PowerBI, to query encrypted data from Amazon RDS or Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL databases



“Our customers rely on Miro’s collaborative platform to support a wide range of business-critical processes, so ensuring the security and privacy of our clients’ data is paramount,” explains Alex Daurskikh, Global Head of Database and Storage Platform at Miro. “Baffle’s innovative solutions, including Real Queryable Encryption and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), enable us to protect data privacy and confidentiality in a truly unique way, giving our customers peace of mind that their data is protected.”

Baffle is one of the easiest ways to protect regulated data in the cloud, for data-at-rest, -in-use, and -in-transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and AI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

