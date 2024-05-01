The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Welcomes Dr. Sanjay Gupta to its Board of Directors

Dr. Gupta brings his experience as an accomplished neurosurgeon and longtime CNN chief medical correspondent to the PBTF in service of the pediatric brain cancer community

ATLANTA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) is proud to welcome Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, to the PBTF’s Board of Directors. Dr. Gupta will bring his wide-ranging experiences in medical practice and journalism, including as associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, associate professor of neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine, and chief medical correspondent for CNN, to bear as a valuable and expert advocate for pediatric brain tumor patients, survivors, and their families.



“The mission of curing pediatric brain tumors and supporting the patients and caregivers whose lives have been turned upside down by a diagnosis, could not be more urgent,” said Dr. Gupta. “I am honored to work with the PBTF in this way, as the Foundation continues to fund groundbreaking research, provide supportive resources for affected families, and raise awareness of the unique challenges – and signs of hope – for everyone touched by this cruel disease.”

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research and the leading champion for families and survivors. Its mission is to care for those afflicted by this disease, cure all childhood brain tumors, and help survivors and families thrive.

More than 28,000 children in the U.S. are currently affected by a brain tumor diagnosis. However, pediatric brain tumor research remains chronically underfunded, and more public awareness of the impact and reach of this terrible disease is desperately needed.

“PBTF is thrilled to welcome Dr. Gupta to our Board of Directors,” said Courtney Davies, President & CEO of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. “Dr. Gupta’s vast clinical and research experience in the field of neurosurgery, coupled with his passion for medical storytelling, makes him an invaluable addition to our Board. We are excited to see the many ways in which Dr. Gupta will help drive forward our mission of curing childhood brain cancer and improving outcomes for survivors.”

“Dr. Gupta is an exceptional advocate and ally for the pediatric brain cancer community,” said Jeffrey Gelfand, Chair of PBTF’s Board of Directors, and father of a brain tumor survivor. “Dr. Gupta brings his dedication to increasing childhood cancer survivorship, along with his reach and credibility as one of the nation’s leading medical voices, to PBTF’s board. We warmly welcome him.”

For more information about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, visit curethekids.org .

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has led the way in funding pediatric brain tumor research, supporting families affected by this disease, and advocating for policies that help patients, survivors, and their loved ones. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families’ needs along every step of their cancer journey. Learn more at curethekids.org .