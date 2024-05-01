Aeroflow Health Announces Expanded Access to Lactation Consultants, Supporting New Mothers Across all 50 States

The durable medical equipment provider is increasing the size of its network of lactation consultants and its insurance providers to continue improving maternal health outcomes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced it has expanded access for new mothers by growing its network of lactation consultants and insurance payers. Aeroflow now has a robust network of lactation providers located throughout the country, allowing them to provide patients supportive maternal services at little to no cost in all 50 states across the country via telehealth.



Lactation consultations are a part of the many solutions and services offered to new mothers through Aeroflow Breastpumps , which specializes in helping pregnant and nursing mothers receive pregnancy and postpartum recovery items through their insurance. The new consultants and healthcare insurance payers will allow Aeroflow Breastpumps to offer a variety of services, as they now staff IBCLCs, speech-language pathologists, registered nurses, doulas, certified perinatal mental health providers, infant sleep specialists, and registered dieticians.

“As part of Aeroflow Health’s mission to close the gaps in healthcare, we want to make it easy for new mothers to navigate their pregnancy, postpartum recovery and breastfeeding journey. We’re thrilled to bring in more healthcare professionals to support this stage of motherhood for our patients at Aeroflow Breastpumps,” said Nicole Peluso, IBCLC, CD, CAHPE, Manager of Lactation Services & Perinatal Education at Aeroflow Breastpumps. “This increase in experts and insurance payers will give new mothers the knowledge to be prepared, and the confidence to feed their babies.”

Aeroflow Breastpumps’ lactation services are covered by insurance, and feature a mix of live online classes, private appointments, and a catalog of resources and clinical information to support mothers. The Aeroflow team simplifies the process by verifying the insurance coverage and providing patients with the products and services they’re directly covered for. To date, Aeroflow Breastpumps has supported millions of patients with its products and services.

“For new mothers, breastfeeding can often bring challenges that result in stress or confusion. Access to lactation consultants provide both education and emotional support new moms need when navigating how to feed their babies,” said Theresa Moutafis, MA, RD, IBCLC, PMH-C, Lactation Product Specialist at Aeroflow Breastpumps. “With these dedicated health professionals for breastfeeding support, we can offer our patients a full suite of resources as they navigate this journey. With these new consultants on board, we’re excited to serve even more patients in the year ahead.”

To learn more about the lactation services from Aeroflow Breastpumps, a division of Aeroflow Health, please visit: www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com .

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .