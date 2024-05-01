Wilsonart Announces Completion of Leadership Transition

President and CEO, Timothy O’Brien, Retiring After 10 Years of Service



Andrew Korzen, Seasoned Wilsonart Executive, Takes Helm as President and CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a global leader in engineered surfaces, today announced that Tim O’Brien has retired from his role as president and chief executive officer as previously planned, after a successful tenure with the company. Andrew Korzen, currently responsible for operations, sales, product management, marketing and design for Wilsonart, will succeed O’Brien as president and chief executive officer.

Korzen joined Wilsonart in April of 2014 and previously served as vice president of Wilsonart sales for the U.S. and Canada, where he was responsible for top-line growth across Wilsonart distribution channels and direct account segments, as well as leading the U.S. and Canada sales team, including warehouse operations. Prior to serving as vice president of sales, Korzen was Wilsonart's vice president of product management, where he was responsible for leading the growth and global expansion of Wilsonart® Quartz, Wilsonart® Solid Surface and Durcon® Epoxy product lines.

"We are pleased to have such a seamless transition and are excited for Wilsonart’s future under Andy’s leadership. Since joining Wilsonart more than 10 years ago, Andy has made considerable contributions to the business and demonstrated a rigorous approach to strategy, execution, talent development and customer service. This gives us great confidence that Andy is the right person to build on Wilsonart’s momentum and drive value for our team, customers and partners,” said John Hayes, operating advisor to CD&R funds and chairman of the Wilsonart Board of Directors. ”On behalf of the board, I thank Tim for his purpose-driven leadership of Wilsonart over the past decade, delivering tremendous growth and development that has advanced Wilsonart’s position at the center of manufacturing and distribution. We appreciate his collaborative partnership and wish him all the best in the future.”

Andrew Korzen commented, "I am honored and energized to become the new CEO of Wilsonart. In my previous experience with the company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes Wilsonart so special. Wilsonart’s success has always been rooted in its robust ability to deliver customers’ visions with surfaces they love and service they can count on all backed by people who care. I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its footprint in the market. I look forward to working with our teams here in North America and across the globe as we continue to evolve the company's strategy while delivering on Wilsonart’s commitment to maximize long-term shareholder value."

“It has been an honor to work with the Wilsonart team and lead this great company, and I am truly proud of all we have accomplished. I would like to thank our team, the design community, suppliers and valued customers, all of whom have played a role in our success,” said Tim O’Brien. “Andy and I have worked together closely for years, and I am confident the company will continue to benefit from his business knowledge, expertise and proven leadership. He has been an integral partner in shaping and implementing our strategy, having successfully led our quartz, solid surface and epoxy businesses, and most recently the America’s sales and distribution businesses. I am excited to support Andy and the Wilsonart team in this next chapter.”

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com.

Contact:

Tammy Weadock

Wilsonart

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

(254) 207-3444

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f233836b-cd61-44af-9023-aab568b3737d