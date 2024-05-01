OpenSSF Taps Bruce Schneier to Discuss AI and OSS Security During Keynote at SOSS Fusion Conference 2024

Register by Aug. 9 for special early bird giveaways! Get access to interactive workshops, in-depth discussions and valuable sessions about securing open source software

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) today announced that internationally renowned technologist Bruce Schneier will serve as the keynote speaker for its inaugural Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Fusion Conference 2024. Early registration is open for the event, which will take place from Oct. 22 – 23, 2024, in Atlanta, GA.

A prolific writer and speaker, Schneier’s expertise in security, privacy, cryptography, and related areas is well-known worldwide. His influential newsletter Crypto-Gram and blog Schneier on Security are read by more than 250,000 people. Tapping into his nearly four decades of experience, Schneier’s talk, “AI & OSS Security” will address the intricate web of risks and opportunities that AI presents. He will discuss issues related to its vulnerabilities, ethical considerations, and unpredictability while underscoring the skills anyone can tap into to build resilient systems that can withstand unforeseen challenges and effectively navigate the complexities of AI and OSS security.

“As an industry veteran, Bruce will share his deep industry knowledge with our community, arming attendees with important skills and expertise to continue leading innovation at their own organizations,” said Omkhar Arasaratnam, general manager for OpenSSF. “Kicking off the event with a speaker of his caliber will undoubtedly set the tone for SOSS Fusion that will facilitate meaningful dialogue about the future of open source security.”

Schneier’s talk is just one of many valuable learning sessions at the SOSS Fusion Conference, hosted by OpenSSF. Attendees can expect a rich program featuring presentations from industry leaders, workshops on the latest security technologies, panel discussions on emerging cyber threats, and networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders. The event will feature four breakout rooms each day, providing ample space for in-depth discussions and networking. Attendees will gain the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to drive innovation and enhance security in the open source ecosystem. The full schedule will be available by July 31, 2024.

“SOSS Fusion 2024 is a unique opportunity for individuals and teams that are passionate about open source software security to come together, share insights, and contribute to the community’s growth,” said Arasaratnam. “We invite those who are passionate about open source security to register or even submit their proposal to speak at the conference, which represents a powerful movement toward a more secure digital future.”

SOSS Fusion Conference is a premier event for both upstream producers and downstream consumers of open source software. It will bring together a diverse array of professionals — from newcomers in the field to seasoned industry veterans. Those with groundbreaking initiatives, compelling talks, or valuable insights to share on open source software security are encouraged to submit a proposal to speak before the deadline on July 12, 2024.

OpenSSF is also offering sponsorship opportunities for organizations looking to support the collaboration of open source software security enthusiasts. Sponsors gain visibility within the community and help to facilitate the event’s success. Reach out to sponsor@openssf.org to explore sponsorship options before September 20, 2024.

About the OpenSSF

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry initiative by the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry’s most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaborating and working upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security. For more information, please visit us at openssf.org .

