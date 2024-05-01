Jennifer Leggio Joins Tidal Cyber as Chief Operating Officer Amid Strong Business Growth

Experienced Leader to Drive Operational Excellence in Response to Increased Customer Demand for Threat-Informed Defense

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Cyber , the Threat-Informed Defense company, today announced Jennifer Leggio as its Chief Operating Officer. Her appointment comes amidst strong business growth, as the company has seen a 100% increase in customer adoption for its Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition Platform since the start of the year. Leggio plays a pivotal role in driving the company’s go-to-market engine and customer acquisition, operational efficiency, process optimization, and enhancing the company's overall performance to meet the evolving needs of its clients.







"Jen's deep understanding of cybersecurity combined with her exceptional leadership skills make her the perfect fit for Tidal Cyber as we continue to grow and evolve," said Rick Gordon, CEO and Co-Founder of Tidal Cyber. "Her proven ability to drive operational efficiency and foster a culture of innovation will play a pivotal role in our mission to provide efficient and effective Threat-Informed Defense to our customers. Jen joined us as a strategic advisor in the fall, became more tactically involved in the day-to-day this winter, and her measurable impact made bringing her into the Chief Operating Officer role a natural next step."

Leggio has been a visible force both in the security industry and the security community. She has spent her career fueling marketing programs and market differentiation, demonstrable business growth, and operational efficiency, with an emphasis on build-to-exit, build-to-grow, and rebuild-for-strength strategies. Some of her most notable accomplishments include her leadership in the Fortinet initial public offering, the Sourcefire sale to Cisco, and the high-growth trajectories of Flashpoint and Claroty. She’s also been a vocal advocate for ensuring the ethical promotion of security research, having spoken about these topics at DEF CON, Hack in the Box, Gartner Security Summit, and was even recognized by SC Media with a leadership award.

"I am thrilled to join the Tidal Cyber team at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Leggio. "When the company entered the market last year, I could immediately see we were solving a critical problem for enterprises so I wasted no time getting involved. The team’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and healthy culture aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition allows organizations to achieve Threat-Informed Defense with the data-driven visibility it needs based on attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to improve their defenses, improve time to response, and reduce overall costs per attack. Tidal Cyber organizes critical threat and defensive intelligence structured against MITRE ATT&CK and synthesizes that intelligence using threat profiles that prioritize adversaries under TTPs. In addition, it provides defensive stacks that calculate risk reductions from deployed security tools; and displays coverage maps showing residual risk on a TTP-by-TTP basis. It then operationalizes that analysis by delivering new AI-generated recommendations every time a threat changes.

About Tidal Cyber

Founded in January 2022 by a team of threat intelligence veterans with experience at MITRE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a wide range of innovative security providers, Tidal Cyber enables businesses to implement a Threat-Informed Defense more quickly and efficiently. Tidal helps its customers map the security requirements and capabilities of their unique environment against the industry's most complete knowledge base of adversary TTPs, including the MITRE ATT&CK® knowledge base, additional open-source threat intelligence sources, and a Tidal-curated registry of security vendors mapped to specific adversary TTPs. Learn more at https://tidalcyber.com .

Media Contact:

Madison Farabaugh

tidalcyber@w2comm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e37ce2b-e921-4906-8a1e-f166d7cc7691