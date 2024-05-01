Fulcrum GT to Lead Discussion on Innovation and Digital Transformation at 2024 CLOC Global Institute

Fulcrum-sponsored track on cultivating strong partnerships is part of dynamic program focused on recharging, reshaping and revolutionizing legal operations

CHICAGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms, is proud to announce its support of the 2024 CLOC Global Institute as a Diamond Elite-level sponsor.



The theme of this year’s CLOC Global Institute, “RECHARGE – Embracing Experimentation in Legal Ops,” is reflected in much of the event’s programming, including the Fulcrum-sponsored track “Cultivating Strong Partnerships.” The track is dedicated to the art of fostering robust relationships within the legal ecosystem and will offer valuable insights into building and sustaining partnerships that drive efficiency, innovation and success within the business and practice of legal.

As part of the track, Fulcrum managing director and founder Ahmed Shaaban will lead a discussion on the topic “Tomorrow’s Standard, Today’s Advantage: Strategic Partnerships and Technology Catalyzing Innovation and Transformation.” The session will offer insights into discussions actively occurring behind the scenes among transformation leaders from across the legal landscape, including new partnership dynamics that are fundamentally changing the legal supply chain and how those successful in strengthening the bridge between partners are set to gain a competitive edge.

Other sessions featured as part of the Cultivating Strong Partnerships track include:

“Reimagining the Possible: Case Studies in Developing Transformative Solutions”

“From Buy-In to Business Readiness: Mastering the Art of Legal Technology Implementations”

“Can We Talk? How to Have Difficult Conversations with Your OC”

“Unleash the Power of Partnership: Transforming Outside Counsel Management Through Data and DEI”

“Skill Builder: The ABCs of RFPs – From Panel Creation to Project Bidding and More”

“Getting Ready for CLM Automation”

The annual CLOC Global Institute attracts a diverse and global audience from various sectors, including in-house legal operations, legal service providers, technology partners, law firms and academia, for a range of participation that offers a rich environment for groundbreaking ideas and collaborative solutions. The premier event driving the transformation of the legal operations industry will take place May 6-9, 2024, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

