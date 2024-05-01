DP World Appoints Scott Weston Vice President of Business Development in Canada

Scott Weston joins DP World's leadership team, bringing more than two decades of global business development expertise to drive growth and market expansion.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Scott Weston as Vice President of Business Development for its operations in Canada, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to drive growth and expand its market presence.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Weston brings a wealth of experience in global business development, strategic leadership, and client relationship management, including significant work with Indigenous communities across Canada. His deep understanding of the logistics and supply chain industry will be key to driving DP World’s growth strategy across the country.

Prior to joining DP World, Weston spent more than a decade with Ausenco as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in strategic planning and execution and led initiatives that fostered growth, securing business across the country. Weston’s efforts to create and implement the Indigenous Business Account program helped cultivate meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities throughout Western and Northern Canada.

Weston also spent time with Hemmera, first as a project director and then as the sector leader for mining. He played a key role in integrating Hemmera into Ausenco Engineering, highlighting his ability to lead complex organizational transformations.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World Canada, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Scott to the DP World team in Canada, where his strategic vision and deep understanding of global business dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations across the country. Scott’s innovative approach to business development has resulted in a proven track record of winning business in new sectors and regions. He will play a critical role in advancing DP World’s objectives and enabling our growth across Canada.”­­

Scott Weston, Vice President of Business Development, DP World Canada, said, “I look forward to joining the DP World team, and to leveraging my experience in fostering growth, navigating global market dynamics, and building strategic partnerships to broaden the company’s footprint across Canada. Together, we will set new standards for excellence and innovation in the logistics and supply chain sector.”

Weston began his career as a geomorphologist with Madrone Environmental Services, a BC-based environmental consultancy. He holds a Masters’ of Science in Environment and Management from Royal Roads University and a Bachelors’ of Science in Physical Geography from The University of British Columbia.

