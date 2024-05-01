Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Nuryshev Shakhrat

On April 30, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Nuryshev Shakhrat at the latter's request. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Kazakhstan relations and China's foreign policy, among others.

Miao Deyu said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership has entered a "golden period" of rapid development. The Chinese side is ready to work with the Kazakh side, guided by the common understandings between the two heads of state and focusing on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, to deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the building of a closer China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

Nuryshev Shakhrat said that China is a priority of Kazakhstan's diplomacy. The Kazakh side highly recognizes China's foreign policy and philosophy, and stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with the Chinese side, deepen cooperation in various fields, and create new highlights of cooperation in the field of high and new technology.