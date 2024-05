SP Migz Zubiri Statement on Labor day

May 1, 2024

Nakikiisa ako, kasama ang buong Senado, sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Manggagawa.

This country is built on the hard work of our workers. They power our industries, and any economic gains that we make as a country is thanks in large part to their labor.

Despite having a vital role in our economic landscape, however, our workers remain largely undervalued for their contributions. And so we in the Senate stand with every Filipino worker in fighting for their rights, from better wages to safer workplaces.

Sa Senado, naipasa na natin ang P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act bilang tugon sa panawagan ng ating mga manggagawa. Umaasa kami na maipapasa na rin ito ng Kamara.

Sama-sama nating ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng bawat manggagawang Pilipino.