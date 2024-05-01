Poe on Labor Day

On Labor Day, we pay tribute to the Filipino workers here and abroad -- our nation's greatest wealth.

Saludo tayo sa dangal, husay at lakas na ipinapamalas ng ating manggagawa para itaguyod ang kanilang pamilya at pangarap.

Sa kabila nito, nahaharap pa rin ang karamihan sa kawalan ng seguridad sa trabaho at kahirapan, lalo na ang ating mga kababayang magsasaka, mangingisda, tsuper at mga contractual workers.

In the Senate, we have earlier passed on third and final reading the P100 wage hike bill to help

ease the impact of the rising costs of living on our workers.

We reiterate our call to employers who are capable to provide supplementary allowance or extend any assistance to their employees to help them get by.

As we continue to brave the extreme hot weather, we urge offices to provide heat breaks, alternative work set-up, and observe other measures to ensure a safe environment for their workers.