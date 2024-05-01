Gas turbine procurement launched for Ukraine’s energy security

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has started a tender selection of bids for the purchase of gas turbines for Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.

“Recent targeted missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have resulted in system accidents and exacerbated challenges for generation adequacy and balancing of the energy system. With a significant portion of generating capacities disabled, urgent measures are required to address these issues,” the Energy Community Secretariat said in a press release.

According to the Secretariat, the Ukrainian government has identified the integration of peaking gas turbine power plants into the Unified Energy System of Ukraine as a potential solution. These turbines could, among other things, facilitate the start-up of existing power plants after an accident, cover peak loads and provide backup power for critical infrastructure. In addition, they help mitigate the risks associated with the disruption of security of electricity supply in the context of Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund encourages all interested vendors to participate in the procurement process.

