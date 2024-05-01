Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,641 in the last 365 days.

Gas turbine procurement launched for Ukraine’s energy security

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has started a tender selection of bids for the purchase of gas turbines for Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. 

“Recent targeted missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have resulted in system accidents and exacerbated challenges for generation adequacy and balancing of the energy system. With a significant portion of generating capacities disabled, urgent measures are required to address these issues,” the Energy Community Secretariat said in a press release.

According to the Secretariat, the Ukrainian government has identified the integration of peaking gas turbine power plants into the Unified Energy System of Ukraine as a potential solution. These turbines could, among other things, facilitate the start-up of existing power plants after an accident, cover peak loads and provide backup power for critical infrastructure. In addition, they help mitigate the risks associated with the disruption of security of electricity supply in the context of Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund encourages all interested vendors to participate in the procurement process.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Gas turbine procurement launched for Ukraine’s energy security

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more