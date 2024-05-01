St Johnsbury VSP/ Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/30/24 @ 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Road, Bradford
VIOLATION:
1. Warrant: Petite Larceny $900 or Less
2. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief > $250
3. Warrant: Violation of Conditions of Release
4. Warrant: Petite Larceny $900 or Less- Attempt
5. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief $250 or Less- Attempt
6. Warrant: Violation of Probation
7. Warrant: Grand Larceny >$900
8. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief >$1000
ACCUSED: David Gilmore
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police located Gilmore who had two active arrest warrants. Gilmore was arrested without incident and transported to Northeast Regional Correction Facility for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/24 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: $2000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.