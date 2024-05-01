Submit Release
St Johnsbury VSP/ Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/30/24 @ 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Road, Bradford

VIOLATION:

 

1. Warrant: Petite Larceny $900 or Less

2. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief > $250

3. Warrant: Violation of Conditions of Release

4. Warrant: Petite Larceny $900 or Less- Attempt

5. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief $250 or Less- Attempt

6. Warrant: Violation of Probation

7. Warrant: Grand Larceny >$900

8. Warrant: Unlawful Mischief >$1000

 

ACCUSED: David Gilmore                                         

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police located Gilmore who had two active arrest warrants. Gilmore was arrested without incident and transported to Northeast Regional Correction Facility for lack of bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   05/01/24 at 1230         

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility

BAIL: $2000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

