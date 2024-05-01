New Moore County Digital Flood Maps Available for Review

On Tuesday, May 21st the residents and business leaders in Unincorporated Moore County and its jurisdictions will be able to review and discuss the latest update to their flood hazard and flood risk data. This public open house meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to see the results of the revised studies and new flood hazard areas, ask questions about the revised studies and the National Flood Insurance Program, and understand the requirements for submitting appeals or comments to the revised studies. County and municipal employees will be on hand to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk. Representatives from the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program will be available to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage and floodplain management.

Residents also can access the flood hazard data online at http://fris.nc.gov/fris/.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For more information on the public meeting, contact: Stacey Fuller, CFM, NCFMP Outreach Planner, 919-825-2315 or Debra Ensminger, Moore County Planning Director at

910-947-5010.

