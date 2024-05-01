Safe Harbor Financial Issues Statement on Cannabis Rescheduling

GOLDEN, Colo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc. , d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS) , a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, issued the following statement by Safe Harbor Financial CEO Sundie Seefried on the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III on the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).



Safe Harbor Financial CEO Sundie Seefried:

The profound impact of rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III signifies a crucial shift in the perception of cannabis, recognizing its medical potential and solidifying its legitimacy in the financial realm.

From a banking and lending perspective, we believe that the reclassification of cannabis will broaden lending opportunities for cannabis businesses, leading to access to lower interest rates, increased access to capital and improved financial stability across the industry. This newfound access to traditional financing channels has the potential to stimulate growth, innovation and compliance efforts within the industry, ultimately fostering economic development and job creation.

Furthermore, the global implications of potential rescheduling cannot be overlooked. Elevating cannabis to Schedule III demonstrates the United States’ leadership on an international scale, and has the potential to positively influence agreements and international treaties with organizations like the United Nations and World Health Organization. This shift could hold significant weight, especially for other countries seeking to challenge current classifications and legalize cannabis sales.

Despite these positive steps forward to the sector and its lending and banking climates, we also believe that certain challenges will continue to persist, particularly in addressing issues with payment networks, leaving the industry predominantly cash-intensive. While substantial changes to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulations are unlikely at this time due the fact that cannabis remains under the Controlled Substance Act, we expect a reevaluation of BSA regulations sometime in the future. However, this will be driven primarily by the SAFER Banking Act should it pass. Lastly, state-level efforts to combat the illicit market will continue to be essential for supporting the continued growth of the legal cannabis sector.

While rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III represents progress, some of these regulatory challenges will necessitate careful navigation of compliance requirements. At Safe Harbor Financial, our expertise in streamlining operations and proficiency in compliance management sets us apart. By consolidating accounts with us, our clients are able to optimize efficiencies in navigating the BSA, which require maintaining rigorous compliance standards, and are crucial to uphold. As we continue to navigate this evolving landscape, we remain committed to providing innovative financial solutions tailored to the cannabis industry's needs, ensuring compliance with all regulatory mandates. We are prepared to embrace these changes and continue our mission of providing trusted financial services to cannabis entrepreneurs nationwide.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

