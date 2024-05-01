Kneat to Announce 2024 First Quarter Financial Results May 8, 2024

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) (“Kneat” or the “Company”) a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, after TSX market close on May 8, 2024.



Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer and Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A for sell side analysts via webcast on May 9, 2024 at 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT).

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

Register Here

The first-quarter financial results will be available from the Financial Information section of the Investors page on the Kneat Solutions website, at: https://kneat.com/investors/

