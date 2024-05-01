Real Brands Acquires Vapor Shark Assets

North Providence, RI, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire substantially all the Vapor Shark assets.



Since 2010, Vapor Shark has been a pioneer in the online B2B and B2C business, developing robust and untapped sales channels and e-commerce back-end pick and ship capabilities able to manage regulated product distribution. It also maintains recognizable service brand reputation in the vapor markets. Highlights of Vapor Shark capabilities have been:

capable of large volume distribution.

9+ years of combined experience in consumer-packaged goods and compliance.

A full complement of certifications and registrations.

The highest quality and efficacious ingredients with full transparency.

“The Vapor Shark transaction brings an established brand in the vapor consumer and retail markets to Real Brands,” explained Thom Kidrin, President & CEO of Real Brands Inc. “This deal will bring new distribution channels to Real Brands that would enlarge Real Brands’ existing distribution channels. This outstanding opportunity should enable Real Brands to capture market share of the tobacco and hemp vapor industry, which is expected to grow to $29.3 billion by 2029.”

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://www.realbrands.com/ . Consumer product lines are available on https://wabrands.com/ , https://phazesports.com/ , and https://americanstandardhemp.com/ .

