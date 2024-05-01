Cepham’s Luteye Centers on Cellular Senescence to Protect Aging Eyes

SOMERSET, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with Healthy Vision Month in May, Cepham , a leader in Ayurvedic nutraceutical ingredients, announces the launch of Luteye, a branded ingredient that combines lutein and zeaxanthin with extra virgin olive oil, enriched with oleocanthal, to combat the effects of aging on eyes.



“By the time the symptoms of eye aging become apparent, it is often too late to take corrective action,” said Anand Swaroop, founder and president of Cepham. “This is why our research for eye health is centered around cellular senescence.”





Cellular senescence is a process by which a cell ages, permanently stops dividing, doesn’t die, and then builds up in tissues throughout the body. This process advances aging and is connected to the progression of age-related macular degeneration, and related symptoms. Cepham’s use of oleocanthal, a phenylethanoid, or a type of natural phenolic compound found naturally in extra-virgin olive oil, makes Luteye unique.

“We've thoroughly studied oleocanthal to understand its potential in combating aging effects on the eyes caused by cellular senescence, such as short telomeres, DNA damage response, mitochondrial dysfunction, and epigenetically induced senescence,” said Swaroop. “When combined with proven vision enhancing nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, oleocanthal shows potential to powerfully protect the eyes from aging.”

Unlike other eye health products, Luteye does not rely on carrier oils like soy, safflower, or canola, which often contain chemical stabilizers and surfactants. Instead, Luteye harnesses the potent antioxidant properties of oleocanthal, a natural stabilizer, and the purity of extra virgin olive oil, eliminating the need for chemical surfactants, making it a clean-label eye supplement.

Luteye offers a distinctive approach to addressing cellular senescence through the lens of healthy vision. In a saturated market of lutein and zeaxanthin products, Luteye stands out as a novel ingredient with unique benefits. For more information visit https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff531602-a579-42d7-9103-9a8238c86752

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity®