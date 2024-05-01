SIPP Industries Announces Strategic Acquisition of Revenue Share in Calypso Pharmaceuticals to Bolster Position in Cannabis and Hemp Industries

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a leading player in the cannabis and hemp industries, announces its strategic acquisition of revenue share in Calypso Pharmaceuticals, a Texas-based company renowned for its innovative products and proprietary technology in the cannabis and hemp sectors. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in SIPP Industries' mission to expand its product portfolio and market presence.

Calypso Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing niche products such as beverages, nasal sprays, edibles, topicals, and water-soluble nano-emulsified products tailored for the cannabis and hemp markets. With a focus on enhancing bioavailability, Calypso's proprietary technology achieves an impressive 95% bioavailability, surpassing conventional isolate or distillate-infused products. This breakthrough positions Calypso Pharmaceuticals as a game-changer in product formulation and delivery within the industry.

Calypso Pharmaceuticals operates a robust manufacturing facility in Texas, with plans to launch a new retail storefront in the summer of 2024. Additionally, the company operates a 2,000 square feet manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City, strategically positioned to serve the Oklahoma medical marijuana market and the broader hemp market across the United States and beyond.

"We are thrilled to welcome Calypso Pharmaceuticals into the SIPP Industries family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to innovate and deliver high-quality, efficacious products to consumers in the rapidly growing cannabis and hemp markets. Calypso's expertise and proprietary technology will significantly enhance our product development capabilities and further strengthen our competitive position," stated Jakob Jorgensen, CEO of SIPP Industries.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Calypso Pharmaceuticals to leverage SIPP Industries' resources and industry leadership to accelerate our growth trajectory. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of consumers in the cannabis and hemp sectors," added Gordon Hall, President of Calypso Pharmaceuticals.

The global cannabis market size was valued at $43.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $444.3 billion by 2030. In 2022, North America held a dominant share of 81.8% of the global market.

The acquisition of revenue share in Calypso Pharmaceuticals underscores SIPP Industries' commitment to driving growth, innovation, and value creation for its shareholders, partners, and customers.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry.

About Calypso Pharmaceuticals LLC.

