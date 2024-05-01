IBN Announces From Lab to Launch Podcast Featuring Clene Inc. CEO Rob Etherington

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies with the investment community, today announces that Rob Etherington, President, Director and CEO of late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN), recently appeared on From Lab to Launch, a podcast sharing the inspiring stories of founders, investors, scientists, engineers and pioneers in the life sciences sector.



The podcast, hosted by Meg Sinclair, is available for on-demand listening on From Lab to Launch .

During the interview, Etherington discussed Clene’s work to address the critical unmet medical need relating to neurodegenerative diseases.

“The human nervous system is complex and highly metabolically active. To put it into context, our brain is about two to five percent of our body weight, but it is responsible for about 25 percent of our energy utilization every day. That includes about 20 percent of oxygen consumption and 20-25 percent of glucose utilization. The neurons themselves depend on the mitochondria for all of the energy required to do what we take for granted – moving, walking, talking, eating, chewing and breathing. But with neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, these essential aspects of life start to be taken away.”

“The World Health Organization predicts that neurodegenerative diseases – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and others – will become the second-most prevalent cause of death in the next 20 years. So, it’s pretty obvious that a therapeutic breakthrough is urgently needed. Clene is pioneering catalytic nanotherapeutics to treat these diseases. We target improvement of mitochondrial function via the catalytic activity of our asset, CNM-Au8, to improve nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, an essential energy metabolite, and to reduce reactive oxygen species, which are a byproduct of energy production… CNM-Au8 is pioneering a new way to restore and protect the way the neurons work.”

“Most drug development is small molecule chemistry. That’s how it was for basically 100 years. Then, in the last few decades, biologics have taken their place beside small molecule. Clene is doing neither of these. We’re intersecting physics and material science at nanoscale – small enough to cross the blood-brain barrier – to drive energy into the neurons.”

Throughout the interview, Etherington continued to discuss CNM-Au8, detailing both current and potential target applications for the nanotherapeutic, before exploring some of the challenges in developing novel therapeutics.

Learn more by listening to the full episode on From Lab to Launch .

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com