NeuroStar® TMS Advances Treatment for Adolescents During Mental Health Awareness Month

The Company is highlighting stories from adolescents with major depressive disorder on the heels of groundbreaking FDA clearance

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is committed to supporting adolescents facing major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) is uniquely poised to significantly impact the mental health landscape for young individuals following the recent clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NeuroStar's use as a first-line add-on for adolescents aged 15-21 with MDD.



As the first TMS company supporting the often-underserved adolescent population, NeuroStar is proud to highlight the resilience and perspectives of patients who have undergone treatment with NeuroStar TMS and their parents who have supported them along the way.

"Being a teenager comes with its own challenges, and my years of deep depression felt like an endless struggle. Discovering NeuroStar as a treatment option was like finding a new lifeline – I am back to feeling like myself for the first time in years. I'm hopeful that other teens who have struggled like me will also try NeuroStar. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You are not alone." – Chrissy, 15-year-old NeuroStar patient

"As a parent, it was incredibly frustrating to see that the only options for Chrissy's depression were antidepressants with black box warnings that didn’t help her feel better. When I stumbled upon NeuroStar TMS while watching TV, it felt like a sign to do some research, and it turned out to be the best decision I could have made for Chrissy's well-being." – Patricia, parent of NeuroStar patient

"I never thought I could feel this good again. Before, my depression made everything feel so overwhelming, and my academic experience and social life suffered because of it. I received my first NeuroStar treatment four years ago, and it changed everything for me – changed how I feel, my ability to concentrate in school, and my grades reflected it completely. I feel so much more present in my day-to-day interactions with people, and I really enjoy socializing and hanging out with my friends again." – Shelly, 25-year-old NeuroStar patient





Following the FDA clearance, NeuroStar is the first and only TMS therapy available as a first-line add-on treatment for adolescents struggling with depression and the one of the most significant advancements in treatment for this patient population in several years. During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, NeuroStar encourages healthcare providers, caregivers, and individuals affected by adolescent depression to explore NeuroStar's proven TMS therapy solution. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit www.neurostar.com.

About Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is a complex and challenging mental health condition that affects young individuals during the crucial period of adolescence. An estimated 4.3 million U.S. adolescents aged 15-21 are affected by MDDi. Depression amongst adolescents can disrupt crucial aspects of development, such as academic performance, relationships with peers and family members, and overall emotional well-being.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is indicated as an adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.1 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

