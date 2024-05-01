Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,636 in the last 365 days.

Alpha Tau to Participate in May Investor Conferences

JERUSALEM, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at the following investor conferences in May 2024.

Event: Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day
Format: Presentation
Date: May 13, 2024
Time: 11:30AM ET
Location: New York, NY


Event: H.C. Wainwright 2ndAnnual BioConnect Investor Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: May 20, 2024
Time: 2PM ET
Location: New York, NY


Mr. Levy will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings at the conferences. Please reach out to your Guggenheim Securities and H.C. Wainwright representatives to schedule.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT™

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@alphatau.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alpha Tau to Participate in May Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more