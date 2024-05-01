Apheresis Market is Expected to Reach $3.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apheresis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in apheresis market is fuelled by the upsurging number of chronic diseases across the globe. Furthermore, emerging economies with the rising investments from government bodies and leading players, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in apheresis throughout the forecast period 2024-2029.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=950

Apheresis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, technology, application, and End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Apheresis for leukemia and pediatric patients Key Market Driver Rise in number of chronic diseases across the globe

Based on product, the apheresis market is segmented into apheresis devices and disposables. Among these two segments, disposables segment accounted for the largest in 2023, attributing to their recurrent use in apheresis procedures and the increasing trend of blood donations facilitated by the donor apheresis process has further propelled the demand for apheresis disposables. Apheresis disposables, including kits, filters, tubing sets, columns, adsorbers, catheters , needle sets, plasma transfer sets, and collection bags, are essential components used in every apheresis procedure. As apheresis treatments often require multiple sessions over time for patients with conditions like autoimmune disorders, hematologic malignancies, and neurological diseases, the demand for disposables remains consistently high. This recurring need for disposables ensures a steady revenue stream for manufacturers and suppliers, thus bolstering their market dominance. Moreover, the increase in blood donations, fuelled by heightened awareness of blood component therapies and advancements in apheresis technology, is increasing the demand for apheresis disposables. For instance, the American Red Cross conducts over 10,000 therapeutic apheresis procedures annually. Consequently, each donor apheresis session requires the utilization of disposable kits and consumables, culminating in a significant boost to the market share of apheresis.

Based on procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (Donor apheresis) and therapeutic apheresis. Among this automated blood collection (donor apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2023 attributing to the surge in the demand for safer blood components for transfusion purposes and the escalating demand for plasma as a vital raw material for various biopharmaceutical products has further bolstered the prominence of automated blood collection in the apheresis market. The increase in advancements in medical technology and understanding of transfusion-related risks, healthcare facilities and patients alike are prioritizing the use of blood components obtained through automated donor apheresis procedures, as these procedures ensure a higher level of safety by allowing for the selective extraction of specific blood components such as platelets, plasma, or white blood cells, thereby minimizing the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and adverse reactions. Moreover, Biopharmaceutical companies rely heavily on a stable and secure supply of plasma to manufacture life-saving therapies such as immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin. As, automated donor apheresis emerges as a preferred method for sourcing plasma due to its efficiency in extracting large volumes of high-quality plasma from individual donors while ensuring donor safety and product integrity. Thus, as the demand for plasma-derived therapies continues to rise globally, the reliance on automated blood collection techniques for plasma procurement is expected to remain robust, sustaining the dominance of this segment in the market.

Based on technology, the apheresis market is further categorized into centrifugation, and membrane separation. Among these centrifugation technology segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2023 attributing to its widespread adoption, particularly within blood banks. Centrifugation technology utilizes high-speed spinning to separate blood components based on their density, making it a preferred choice for various therapeutic and collection procedures. Thus, Blood banks are heavily relying on centrifugation devices to efficiently process and separate whole blood into its constituent components such as red blood cells, platelets, and plasma. The increasing demand for blood products for transfusion purposes, coupled with the need for rapid and precise separation methods, has fuelled the widespread use of centrifugation technology in blood banking operations.

The apheresis market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in apheresis market attributing to the escalating incidences of blood disorders and diseases within its expanding population base. As the region experiences demographic shifts and lifestyle changes, there is a noticeable rise in the prevalence of conditions such as leukaemia , thalassemia, and immune-mediated hematologic disorders. For instance, according to a study published in the Open Journal of Epidemiology in February 2023, South Asia recorded a total of 1,733,573 cancer cases in 2020, with 62,163 cases specifically attributed to leukaemia. Thus, healthcare systems in the Asia Pacific are witnessing a surge in the demand for advanced therapeutic interventions, including apheresis procedures, to address the growing burden of blood disorders. This heightened demand drives the adoption of apheresis technologies and fuels the region's significant growth in the market. Moreover, governments across various countries in the region are investing substantially in healthcare infrastructure development, including the establishment of blood banks, specialty clinics, and treatment centres equipped with apheresis facilities, thus enhancing the availability and utilization of apheresis procedures leading to increase in the growth of apheresis market in the region.

Buy an Apheresis Industry Report (343 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=950

Apheresis market major players covered in the report, such as:

Terumo BCT, Inc. (Japan)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cerus Corporation (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)

Macopharma SA (France)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Medica S.p.A. (Italy)

Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

LMB Technologie GmbH (Germany)

Bioelettronica S.r.l. (Italy)

Infomed SA (Switzerland)

Cytosorbents Corporation (US)

Medicap clinic GmbH (Germany)

Haier Biomedical (China)

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd (China)

PuriBlood Medical (Taiwan)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=950

The study categorizes the Apheresis Market based on product, procedure, technology, application, end user at regional and global level.

Apheresis market, by Product

Apheresis disposables

Apheresis devices Centrifugal apheresis devices Membrane separators



Apheresis market, by Procedure

Automated blood collection

Therapeutic apheresis Therapeutic apheresis disposables Neurological disorders Blood disorders Renal disorders Autoimmune disorders Metabolic disorders Cardiovascular disorders Other disorders Therapeutic apheresis devices



Apheresis market, by technology

Centrifugation Continuous flow centrifugation Intermittent flow centrifugation

Membrane separation

Apheresis market, by application

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Other applications

Apheresis market, by End-User

Blood collection centers and blood component providers

Hospitals and transfusion centers

Other end users

Apheresis market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=950

Key Market Stakeholders:

Apheresis devices manufacturers and distributors

Hospitals and transfusion centers

Therapeutic apheresis service providers

Blood banks and blood collection centers

Plasma fractionation companies

Healthcare providers

Academic research institutes

Pharmaceutical companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Market research & consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global apheresis market by product, technology, procedure, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall apheresis market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the apheresis market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the global apheresis market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, and product launches and approvals.

To benchmark players within the apheresis market using the "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Related Reports:

Plasma Fractionation Market

Leukapheresis Market

US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Get access to the latest updates on Apheresis Companies and Apheresis Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com