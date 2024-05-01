Gastech 2024 to Spearhead Climate Progress and Collaboration in Houston, Energy Capital of the World
HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Gastech 2024 will take place at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, from 17-20 September 2024.
• The 52nd edition will bring together 50,000+ attendees, 800+ exhibitors, 1000+ speakers from across the value chain, playing a critical role in revitalizing collaborations and partnerships.
• Gastech 2024 will feature 300+ ministers, CEOs, and business leaders from more than 125 countries, serving as a critical platform to address the most pressing energy-related challenges and pave the way towards successful energy transitions.
Gastech, the largest global exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions, will take place in the energy capital of the world, Houston, from 17-20 September 2024. Co-hosted by industry leaders ExxonMobil, Chevron, Mexico Pacific, and Shell, Gastech 2024 will convene record numbers of energy professionals, executives, and policymakers to accelerate the global collaborations and partnerships needed to overcome the scale, complexity, and urgency of energy transitions.
Amidst geopolitical disruptions and market uncertainties, natural gas and LNG has continued to serve as critical resources for the stability and security of the global energy system. Now, as the world faces the daunting task of reducing emissions and decarbonizing key industries, the role of natural gas and LNG as an affordable and flexible transitional fuel has never been more critical.
Houston, a city famed for solving some of the world’s toughest energy challenges, will serve as the host destination for this edition of Gastech, providing an ideal platform for engaging with key stakeholders and energy leaders from across the value chain who are harnessing the power of natural gas and climate technologies to reinvent the energy industry. The city’s position as a global energy hub will enable Gastech 2024 to tap into more than 4,700 energy-related enterprises, and host the most comprehensive and impactful conversations about the future of the global energy industry.
With an estimated US $37 trillion investment required between today and 2030 to sustain our trajectory towards a net zero transition by 2050, Gastech 2024 will respond to a pressing need for enhanced cooperation and investment across the energy industry.
Over 4 days, the event’s high-level speakers and participants, including 300+ energy ministers, CEOs, and business leaders, will take a decisive step towards real collective action and address the central issues defining our path towards reduced emissions and long-term energy security, including the key role of stable policy and regulation in incentivizing new partnerships, and the evolution of business strategies in the pursuit of new opportunities.
Gastech 2024’s Executive Committee, responsible for overseeing and contributing to the conference’s strategic leadership agenda, will be chaired by Sarah Bairstow, Chief Executive Officer of Mexico Pacific. The 2024 agenda will feature ministerial sessions and roundtable discussions, spread out across 5 distinct and engaging programs: Leadership and Strategy, Climatetech, Hydrogen, Future Leaders, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Some of the key themes covered at Gastech 2024 will include championing natural gas as an enabler of energy transitions, supportive policy and regulation, and forging a multi-source energy future through climate technologies.
Sarah Bairstow, Chief Executive Officer of Mexico Pacific, said:
“Every year, Gastech presents an invaluable opportunity for our industry to take a leadership role in the energy transition and make real commitments to the innovations and investments that will define the future of natural gas and LNG. Gastech 2024 will be no different, as we roll out the most comprehensive and results-driven agenda in the event’s history, with a strong focus on strengthening energy security, mobilizing decarbonization financing, enhancing environmental performance, driving the development of climate technologies, and fostering a supportive and forward-thinking policy and regulatory environment.
Hosted in Houston, the home of Mexico Pacific and the epicenter of the global energy system, we have a responsibility to ensure that Gastech 2024 effectively addresses the challenges and opportunities that we face as a collective industry, and generates opportunities for the partnerships and collaboration needed to successfully deliver on our goals.“
After the success of Gastech 2023 in Singapore, which set the agenda for future LNG cooperation and reaffirmed the central role of natural gas in the new energy mix, this year’s event will further establish Gastech as the premier global gathering for the natural gas and LNG industry, as well as all leading energy innovations, including hydrogen and climate technologies.
With former guests including H.E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt; Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX; Peter Clarke, Senior VP of Global LNG at ExxonMobil; Wu Junli, Chairman of PetroChina International, Gastech 2024 will provide an unrivaled platform to expand ongoing conversations on the zero-carbon energy system, while breaking new ground on the road to greater collaboration across sectors and borders.
Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, commented:
“The United States has a central role to play in delivering global energy stability and security, and we are excited that the 2024 edition of Gastech will provide a platform to enable pivotal progress towards net zero goals in the preeminent energy capital of the world.
Hosting Gastech in a global hub like Houston represents a remarkable opportunity to propel the industry forward amidst the backdrop of pressing energy challenges. In Houston, we aim to chart a new course and expedite the ongoing transition processes, leveraging Gastech as an unparalleled platform for these pivotal discussions.”
About Gastech
Taking place annually, Gastech stands as the world's foremost gathering for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions. With attendance reaching more than 50,000 international participants, it serves as a pivotal platform where heads of state, government officials, ministers, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations on the future of global energy.
This year, Gastech will take place at George R Brown Convention Center in Huston, from 17-20 September 2024.
For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com
Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #Gastech
