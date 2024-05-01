Statement by Premier King on National Physicians’ Day

CANADA, May 1 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Physicians’ Day:

“Today – May 1 – is National Physicians’ Day, a day to honour the dedication and compassion of physicians.

Physicians play an integral role in our lives, providing essential healthcare services with skill, empathy, and integrity. Every day, physicians go above and beyond to care for their patients and to help build a stronger healthcare system.

As we celebrate National Physicians’ Day, we acknowledge the challenges our physicians face and express our heartfelt gratitude for their service.”