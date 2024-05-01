Freddie Mac Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its First Quarter 2024 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s Form 10-Q and earnings press release, along with the First Quarter 2024 financial results supplement are available now on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, May 1, 2024, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.

