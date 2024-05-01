ACAMS’ Assembly Europe Shares Innovative Strategies and Insights From More Than 90 Experts to Combat Emerging Financial Crime Threats

The two-day event will cover the latest in EU AML reforms, AI developments, sanctions challenges, and balancing data privacy against financial crime prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of rapidly evolving financial crime tactics and sweeping EU regulatory reforms, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, will convene key financial industry stakeholders - regulators, subject matter experts and anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals in Amsterdam on May 7-8.

This conference arrives at a pivotal juncture. As the EU rolls out significant changes, bad actors are increasingly harnessing technologies like cryptocurrency systems, virtual international bank account numbers (IBANs), and artificial intelligence (AI) to circumvent the law and advance their nefarious agendas.

The European flagship event at RAI Amsterdam will feature a robust lineup of more than 16 informative sessions . Attendees will gain cutting-edge insights into:

Real-world applications and hype surrounding AI in AFC.

Implications of the EU’s anti-money laundering (AML) reforms, and how to be prepared.

Proactive screening strategies for navigating evolving sanctions complexities.

Balancing data privacy with information sharing, including de-risking concerns.

Featured keynote speakers include: Daniel Thelesklaf, Head of the German Financial Intelligence Unit; Gabriel Seixas, Prosecutor from Luxembourg at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office; Guy Ficco, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation; Linda Hamilton, Head of Organised Crime at HM Revenue & Customs; and Janneke de Smet-Dierckx, Deputy Chief Prosecutor at the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service.

Regulators and top compliance professionals will answer critical questions on deterring tax fraud, interpreting Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and complying with the “travel” rule relative to the “sunrise issue.” Speakers will explore enhanced export controls and geopolitical dynamics in shaping sanctions compliance strategies. Additional topics include a deep dive into anti-bribery and corruption (ABC) directives, disrupting terrorist groups’ funding mechanisms and using risk assessments as “business builders.”

"With extensive regulatory changes on the horizon and criminal syndicates adopting sophisticated methods at an unprecedented rate, AFC practitioners in Europe must find new ways to respond," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "We’ve specifically designed The Assembly Europe to inform attendees with forward-thinking insights and approaches to anticipate future challenges and lead the path in compliance innovation."

Participants will also have opportunities to engage directly with speakers and their peers to foster collaboration and share knowledge. Attendees will leave with practical skills to enhance detection capabilities using machine learning, identify indirect sanctions risks, leverage technology-based controls to detect malicious insiders, and avert unintended consequences of de-risking.

For more information on The Assembly Europe 2024, including access to the agenda and registration portal, please visit: acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-europe.

