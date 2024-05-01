Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,640 in the last 365 days.

Bionet America, Inc. Launches New Brio XVet Multiparameter Veterinary Monitors

Next-generation surgical monitors enhance safety and convenience for veterinary care

TUSTIN, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionet America, Inc. today announced the launch of the new Brio XVet series, a groundbreaking line of multiparameter monitors for use in veterinary surgery. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these sleek and lightweight monitors – the Brio X3Vet, X5Vet, and X7Vet – offer more efficiency, precision, and safety.

At the heart of each monitor lies Bionet's cutting-edge BT Link Next software, a revolutionary tool that automatically captures vital signs during surgical procedures, freeing up veterinary staff to focus on the well-being of their patients. Veterinarians can easily connect up to 32 Bionet monitors, allowing central monitoring of all procedures from any workstation in the practice.

Bionet Brio X7Vet monitor with BT Link Next software

"With the exponential rise in pet ownership across the United States, veterinary practices are facing unprecedented pressures," said Jason DeFrancesco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bionet. "The Brio XVet monitors have been carefully engineered to provide exceptional ease of use, convenience, and efficiency, even in the most challenging clinical environments. Our mission is to empower veterinarians to focus on anesthetic safety during surgical procedures with confidence and peace of mind."

To further aid veterinarians during surgery, the Brio XVet series contains a seamless and error-free capacitive touchscreen interface, ensuring a fluid user experience. The Brio X7Vet also features a 15.6" screen – the largest in its class – allowing practitioners to monitor data from a distance with unmatched clarity and precision.

The Brio XVet series of multiparameter monitors are now available throughout North America. For more information, visit BionetUS.com/brioxvet.

About Bionet America, Inc.

Bionet America has been serving the global animal health community for over 20 years. Our core values of functional simplicity, elite performance, and uncompromising value are carefully engineered into what we believe to be the most trusted brand in Veterinary multiparameter monitors on the market today.

Media Contact
Jason DeFrancesco
Vice President, Sales and Marketing
Tel 714-740-7705
JDeFrancesco@BionetUs.com
http://www.BionetUS.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8bce1f-ccf5-466b-b90e-9a350cbfc8a0


Primary Logo

Bionet Brio X7Vet monitor with BT Link Next software

Bionet’s new Brio XVet multiparameter monitors combine efficiency, precision, and safety for ultimate performance. The Brio X7Vet monitor has a large 15.6" touchscreen, and each monitor includes Bionet’s BT Link Next software that automatically records vital signs during surgery, freeing up veterinary staff.

You just read:

Bionet America, Inc. Launches New Brio XVet Multiparameter Veterinary Monitors

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more