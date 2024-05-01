Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine Teaches Living Anatomy and Physiology with Vave Health Pocket Ultrasound

Largest Medical School in Nevada Provides Every Student with Wireless, Portable Ultrasound

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vave Health, the company on a mission to put ultrasound in every medical professional’s pocket, today announced that Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine (TUNCOM) is now providing all medical students with a Vave point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) device as part of their standard doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) curriculum. TUNCOM is using the device to help reframe the way students learn anatomy and physiology, with a “living anatomy and physiology” approach. First and second year students will learn anatomy and physiology, virtually side-by-side, by seeing inside living bodies and tissues to enhance the traditional methods of learning with dissection, virtual anatomic diagrams, and books. Similar approaches have benefited not only the clinical curriculum but have found welcome acceptance in the teaching of the basic and foundational sciences including anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, histology, etc.



“Vave's POCUS platform is a game-changer for our medical school, streamlining the integration of advanced ultrasound technology into our curriculum,” said Dr. Wolfgang Gilliar, Dean of Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He added, “This advantage empowers our faculty and students to seamlessly incorporate POCUS education, enriching our students’ medical education. Virtually from day one of medical school, our students gain hands-on experience with a sophisticated tool in order to build meaningful proficiency throughout their medical education. This approach is crucial in shaping the next generation of doctors, ensuring they are well-prepared to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare in Nevada and beyond, fulfilling our commitment to nurturing outstanding medical professionals.”

Vave Ultrasound is a wireless handheld ultrasound device that uses the same state-of-the-art ultrasound transducer technology as the expensive cart-based systems. By leveraging advances in technology miniaturization and the computing power of smartphones, Vave delivers high quality images directly to a tablet or phone.

Ultrasound brings anatomy and physiology to life

Utilizing ultrasound for anatomy instruction transcends traditional textbook learning, bringing students into direct contact with the dynamics of living tissues and organs, offering a real-time, interactive educational experience. Wireless, handheld devices like Vave Ultrasound enhance the comprehension of anatomy alongside physiology, transforming it from static to dynamic, and merging anatomical knowledge with physiological underpinnings and ultimately with clinical application, thereby bringing the subject to life in a practical context.

“Ultrasound is not adding one more thing to memorize. Quite the opposite is true! It is a way for students to experience the heart through ultrasound imaging, and then see those valves they heard (say with the stethoscope) closing, feel an enlarged liver, and then see the difference in the texture due to abnormal fat deposits,” said Dr. Renee Dversdal, Chief Medical Officer, Vave Health. “Ultrasound allows students to engage with content and patients in a way that just cannot be facilitated by books, discussions, online videos or any other method I’ve seen as a professor of medicine. That’s why we want to work with medical schools to provide their students with the best tools and education on how to use handheld ultrasound and integrate it into their future clinical care.”

The Goal: Ultrasound from Day One in Medical School

Currently at the school, every student in their second to fourth year receives a device for use throughout their medical studies. “TUNCOM has made the use of POCUS a true focus in medical education,” Dean Gilliar explains. “We have just procured the funding for the purchase of Vave Ultrasound probes for the current first year students so that we are pleased to announce that every student - from year one to year four in our medical curriculum will have a Vave Health Ultrasound probe in their hand.” Going forward, starting with the 2024/2025 incoming class, the goal is for each new first-year student to immediately receive a Vave Ultrasound. Ultrasound ubiquity among students ensures that they not only become familiar with the technology early on but also develop a deep and proficient understanding of ultrasound applications throughout their medical education. “The ramifications of such early introduction are impressive and exciting at the same time,” Dr. Gilliar states.

Integration of the Vave Ultrasound from the outset aligns with the school’s longitudinal curriculum, which is designed to provide ample practice opportunities, time for longitudinal skill integration, and ultimate mastery. Osteopathic medicine is rooted in a core understanding that structure and function of the body are deeply interconnected. Ultrasound serves as a powerful tool in this context, offering a straightforward and unobstructed view that vividly showcases this connection between anatomy and physiology and clinical relevance.

Dean Gilliar added, “What sets our integrated approach apart from other programs is that our DO students have the entire four years of access and use of the hand-held ultrasound. We can leverage each of the four years in medical school for maximum skill development and integration. This ensures that our graduates not only reach a high level of skill sets but gain the experience in order to become leaders in utilizing advanced ultrasound technology in clinical practice - wherever that practice might lead them.”

With the pocket-sized devices accessible to students at any time, ultrasound has revolutionized the school’s curriculum, seamlessly integrating into both preclinical skills and basic sciences. Students concurrently delve into anatomy and physiology, using ultrasound not only as a diagnostic tool for future clinical practice but also as a means to deepen their understanding of basic sciences. This dual approach enhances their clinical acumen, bridging theoretical knowledge with practical application and leading to more informed, effective patient care.

“We are witnessing a significant surge in market demand for point-of-care ultrasound, led by visionary institutions like Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine,” said Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO of Vave Health. “TUNCOM’s commitment to integrating POCUS education deeply into their curriculum, ensuring each student has a personal probe, exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that aligns with the vision of Vave Health. It’s why we’ve made our POCUS so affordable that every medical student can receive one. This hands-on, personalized training not only meets the growing demand but sets a new standard in medical education, preparing students to excel in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.”

About Vave Health

Vave Health is a medical technology company with the goal to increase access to high quality diagnostic tools at the point of care. Created by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Ultrasound is a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com .

About Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine

Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine is Nevada’s largest school of medicine, the state’s only school of osteopathic medicine, fully accredited, and a private, non-profit, Jewish-sponsored institution. Opened in 2004, Touro was established to help address critical needs in health care and education and as a resource for community service throughout the state of Nevada. Touro University Nevada is now home to nearly 1,500 students, in a wide variety of degree programs including osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, education, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and medical health sciences. The university’s Henderson campus includes a multi-specialty health center and a multi-disciplinary Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities. For more information on Touro, visit www.tun.touro.edu or call 702-777-8687.

