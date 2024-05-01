Treatment.com AI Announces Contract Renewal with Leading US Medical School

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is excited to announce one of the leading US medical schools has agreed to a contract renewal utilizing Treatment’s Medical Education Suite (“MES”).

Treatment is also in discussions with a number of other medical and nursing schools, both in the US and internationally.

As reported previously, the market in the US alone comprises 300 medical schools; 900 nursing schools; 227,000 students and 145,000 residents/medical students.

For schools, MES aims to (i) reduce associated time, resources and lower costs involved in creating national exams (i.e. MCQs; OSCE); (ii) minimize the administrative work in grading and (iii) create a consistent and real-time approach for case testing and scoring. The OSCE exams are practiced by 57 countries globally.

Treatment also previously announced its intention to additionally launch in the second half of 2024, two new monthly subscription-based SaaS solutions for students, residents and other healthcare professionals.

The Medical Education Suite is underpinned by Treatment’s AI powered proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM), the most comprehensive and integrated online medical library. The GLM has been created with hundreds of credentialled clinicians globally to ensure the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “I am delighted to announce this contract renewal and the strong and growing pipeline that we are building within the business. It underpins our focus on the next generation of clinicians, as well as streamlining the operational costs and time currently experienced by medical schools when running the premier exams (OSCE) to test student practical clinical decision making and reasoning. We also look forward to expanding our offerings to both the schools and in turn, their students and residents.”

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

